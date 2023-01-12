Share

Lirik Lagu You and I dari Diego Gonzalez yang Viral di Tiktok

Nurul Amanah, Jurnalis · Kamis 12 Januari 2023 18:24 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 01 12 619 2745224 lirik-lagu-you-and-i-dari-diego-gonzalez-yang-viral-di-tiktok-DpBsNldJnb.jpg Lirik lagu You And I dari Diego Gonzalez (Foto: Ist)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu You and I dari Diego Gonzalez akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral di media sosial terutama Tiktok.

Diego Gonzalez

Berikut, lirik lagu You and I dari Diego Gonzalez yang viral di Tiktok.

And I'll never leave you

You are the one that was there for me

And I, I cannot lose you again

There's something so special about you

And I can't shake this great feeling

 

 

I don't wanna lose

I don't wanna leave

Tell me everything we could be

I just want somebody that will love me baby

Tell me everything we can see

I just been here standing

and I fell in love with you

You're meant for me

Oh baby now, I love you

 

You make me feel so amazing (yes you do)

And if it's not you (if it's not you)

I'd rather be alone instead

 

 

I just wanna know a little more

Am I someone that you can adore

I just don't wanna lose someone like you

And I just been here waiting

For something to happen between us

And my time will be spend with you

And baby I'll never run

Yeah, I know you're the one my heart is set on to you

And I'll never find someone new

 

I don't wanna lose

I don't wanna leave

Tell me everything we could be

I just want somebody that will love me baby

Tell me everything we can see

 

I just been here standing

and I fell in love with you

You're meant for me

Oh baby now, I love you (love you, love you)

No one will ever ever ever come between us

I'll never leave your side

