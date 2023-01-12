LAGU Huge Fire merupakan karya terbaru penyanyi Phil Elverum alias Mount Eerie. Single tersebut rilis pada 31 Desember 2022, masuk dalam album bertajuk 'Colors'.
Mount Eerie adalah produser dan penulis lagu asal Amerika. Ia dahulu membentuk proyek musik indie folk bernama The Microphones yang eksis pada 1996 hingga 2003.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Huge Fire dari Mount Eerie.
Trying to see from in this room where it is blinding
Learning to breathe beneath the surface
Of all the wrecked up things I haul with me around
I heard singing at twilight
Trailed by belongings, I crawled forward
Into a clearing at dusk
And got a huge fire growing
It grew, night fell, and
I kept throwing
Whatever I could pick up into the flames
Nothing but me and all this shattered wood I've been pulling Into a heap of flames and smoke, this is my life
And now I've lived long enough to know
That nothing's stronger than the blow
The whipping wind, the way it tars
The sparks are full in the sky yawning opn Breath only very rarely song
You were singing at twilight
With your fingers moving
And I heard the same song in a dream
And I sing it now to myself
I carry it into the night
I walk and there's a fire but it's at my back Three days of heavy rain and there's still coals
