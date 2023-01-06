JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Monster dari Katie Sky yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan kerap digunakan netizen di media sosial.

Berikut, lirik lagu Monster dari Katie Sky yang viral di Tiktok.

[Chorus]

I see your monsters I see your pain

Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away

I’ll be your lighthouse

I’ll make it okay

When I see your monsters

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

[Verse 1]

In the dark we we

We stand apart we we

Never see that the things that we need are staring right at us

You just want to hide hide hide

Hide never show your smile smile

Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all

That you see are the bad bad bad

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

[Chorus]

I see your monsters I see your pain

Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away

I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay

When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

[Verse 2]

I could see the sky sky sky

Sky beautiful tonight night

When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head

I would stay there there there

There’s no need to fear fear

And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust

What you see are the bad bad bad

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

[Chorus]

I see your monsters I see your pain

Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away

I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay

When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

I'll chase them all away

[Bridge]

You've got the chance to see the light

Even in the darkest night

And i'll be here like you were for me

So just let me in..

[Chorus]

Cause I see your monsters I see your pain

Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away

I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay

When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

[Chorus]

I see your monsters I see your pain

Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away

I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay

When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

