JAKARTA - Lirik lagu Monster dari Katie Sky yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan kerap digunakan netizen di media sosial.
Berikut, lirik lagu Monster dari Katie Sky yang viral di Tiktok.
[Chorus]
I see your monsters I see your pain
Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away
I’ll be your lighthouse
I’ll make it okay
When I see your monsters
I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
[Verse 1]
In the dark we we
We stand apart we we
Never see that the things that we need are staring right at us
You just want to hide hide hide
Hide never show your smile smile
Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all
That you see are the bad bad bad
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me
[Chorus]
I see your monsters I see your pain
Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away
I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay
When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
[Verse 2]
I could see the sky sky sky
Sky beautiful tonight night
When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head
I would stay there there there
There’s no need to fear fear
And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust
What you see are the bad bad bad
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me
[Chorus]
I see your monsters I see your pain
Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away
I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay
When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
I'll chase them all away
[Bridge]
You've got the chance to see the light
Even in the darkest night
And i'll be here like you were for me
So just let me in..
[Chorus]
Cause I see your monsters I see your pain
Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away
I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay
When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
[Chorus]
I see your monsters I see your pain
Tell me your problems I’ll chase them away
I’ll be your lighthouse I’ll make it okay
When I see your monsters I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
