Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar One Number Away dari Luke Combs

Sukainah Hijarani, Jurnalis · Jum'at 06 Januari 2023 19:53 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 01 06 619 2741643 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-one-number-away-dari-luke-combs-CRjdifMpt1.jpg Luke Combs (Foto: ist)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar One Number Away dari Luke Combs akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut dicari banyak orang. Tak cuma itu, lagu tersebut juga viral di media sosial.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar One Number Away dari Luke Combs.

Luke Combs
INTRO F#m Bm F#m Bm

VERSE 1
F#mAre you sitting at home, all alone,
Trying to fBmall asleep?
F#mAre you staring a hole through your phone,
Praying Bmthat it rings?
F#mAre you watching a movie
That you've seen a thBmousand times?
F#mOr maybe playing some Mayer,
Getting lost in your favoBmrite lines

PRE-CHORUS
Well, if you're aDnything like me
You just might be doiEng whatever it takes
To drown out the nDoise
But I just wanna hEear your voice

CHORUS
And I'm Aone number away
AFrom calling to you
AI said I was through
BAmaj7ut I'm dying, inside
Got myF#m head in a mess
F#mGirl, I confess
I lied when I sDaid
D"I'm leaving and not coming bacAk"
AMight be the whiskey or the midnight rain
Amaj7But everywhere I go, I see your face
F#mIn my brain, dial it up, everything I wanna sDay
DBut I'm sEtill one number aF#mway Bm

VERSE
F#mAre you stuck at a red light
With a Marlboro LBmight on your lips?
F#mDoes the smoke in your mirror
Get clearer withBmout my kiss?
F#mAre you changing the station
Replacing our faBmvorite songs?
F#mWell maybe it's a mistake,
Hit the brakes, I'm Bmmoving on

PRE-CHORUS
Well, if you're anytDhing like me
DYou just might be doiEng whatever it takes
ETo outrun the stoDrm
DBut I'm almost oEut that door

 

