JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar One Number Away dari Luke Combs akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut dicari banyak orang. Tak cuma itu, lagu tersebut juga viral di media sosial.



Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar One Number Away dari Luke Combs.

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Lagu Papua Ko Saja dari Bagarap

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu dan Chord Siapa Benar Siapa Salah dari Happy Asmara

INTRO F#m Bm F#m Bm





VERSE 1

F#m Are you sitting at home, all alone,

Trying to f Bm all asleep?

F#m Are you staring a hole through your phone,

Praying Bm that it rings?

F#m Are you watching a movie

That you've seen a th Bm ousand times?

F#m Or maybe playing some Mayer,

Getting lost in your favo Bm rite lines





PRE-CHORUS

Well, if you're a D nything like me

You just might be doi E ng whatever it takes

To drown out the n D oise

But I just wanna h E ear your voice





CHORUS

And I'm A one number away

A From calling to you

A I said I was through

B Amaj7 ut I'm dying, inside

Got my F#m head in a mess

F#m Girl, I confess

I lied when I s D aid

D "I'm leaving and not coming bac A k"

A Might be the whiskey or the midnight rain

Amaj7 But everywhere I go, I see your face

F#m In my brain, dial it up, everything I wanna s D ay

D But I'm s E till one number a F#m way Bm





VERSE

F#m Are you stuck at a red light

With a Marlboro L Bm ight on your lips?

F#m Does the smoke in your mirror

Get clearer with Bm out my kiss?

F#m Are you changing the station

Replacing our fa Bm vorite songs?

F#m Well maybe it's a mistake,

Hit the brakes, I'm Bm moving on





PRE-CHORUS

Well, if you're anyt D hing like me

D You just might be doi E ng whatever it takes

E To outrun the sto D rm

D But I'm almost o E ut that door





Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(aln)