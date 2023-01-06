Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang Viral di Tiktok

Selvianus, Jurnalis · Jum'at 06 Januari 2023 14:40 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 01 06 619 2741400 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-love-story-dari-taylor-swift-yang-viral-di-tiktok-T5t0A7fLnY.jpeg Taylor Swift (Foto: IG Taylor Swift)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Love Story dari Taylor Swift akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone ini. Lagu tersebut viral di Tiktok, yang kerap digunakan netizen sebagai backsound.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang viral di Tiktok.

Taylor Swift
Capo di fret 2

Intro : C  G  Am  F 

C 
we were both young
when I first saw you
  F
I close my eyes,
and the flashback starts
             Am
I'm standing there..
                F
on a balcony in summer air..

C
see the lights
see the party the ball gowns
F
see you make your way 
through the crowd   
           Am
and say "hello"..
           G
little did I know..

     F
that you were romeo,
         G
you were throwing pebbles
       Am
and my daddy said "stay away 
      C
from juliet"
          F
and I was crying on the staircase
G                          Am
begging you, "please don't go,"..
F    G
 and I said..

Reff 1 :
 C
 romeo take me
 somewhere we can be alone
 G
 I'll be waiting
 all there's left to do is run
 Am
 you'll be the prince
 and I'll be the princess
 F
 It's a love story,
 G
 baby, just say "yes"..

Int. C..

   C
so I sneak out
to the garden to see you
F
we keep quiet,
'cause we're dead if they knew
              Am
so close your eyes..
                       G
escape this town for a little while..

       F
'cause you were romeo,
        G
I was a scarlet letter
       Am
and my daddy said "stay away 
      C
from juliet"
             F
but you were everything to me
      G                         C
I was begging you "please don't go",..
F    G
 and I said..

Reff 2 :
 C
 romeo take me
 somewhere we can be alone
 G
 I'll be waiting
 all there's left to do is run
 Am
 you'll be the prince
 and I'll be the princess
 F
 it's a love story 
 G
 baby just say "yes"

 C
 romeo, save me,
 they're trying to tell me how to feel
 G
  this love is difficult, but it's real
 Am
 don't be afraid,
 we'll make it out of this mess
 F
 it's a love story 
 G
 baby just say "yes"..

Music : C..  G..Am..F G
         oh, oh..

               Am
I got tired of waiting..
F             C
 wondering if you
                  G
were ever coming around
                Am       F
my faith in you was fa..ding..
       C
when I met you on
                 G
the outskirts of town

             C
and I said, "Romeo, save me,
I've been feeling so alone
G
I keep waiting for you
but you never come
   Am
Is this in my head?
I don't know what to think"
   F
he knelt to the ground
    G
and pulled out a ring, and said

Reff 3 : [Overtune]
 D
 marry me, Juliet,
 you'll never have to be alone
 A
 I love you,
 and that's all I really know
   Bm
 I talked to your dad,
 go pick out a white dress
 G
  it's a love story,
 A              D
 baby, just say.."yes"..

       A          Bm
 oh oh oh.. oh oh oh oh..
        G
 'cause we were both young
                  D
 when I first saw you..

