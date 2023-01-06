JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Love Story dari Taylor Swift akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone ini. Lagu tersebut viral di Tiktok, yang kerap digunakan netizen sebagai backsound.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Love Story dari Taylor Swift yang viral di Tiktok.

BACA JUGA:Fans Salah Fokus saat Taylor Swift Rayakan Ultah di Studio

Capo di fret 2 Intro : C G Am F C we were both young when I first saw you F I close my eyes, and the flashback starts Am I'm standing there.. F on a balcony in summer air.. C see the lights see the party the ball gowns F see you make your way through the crowd Am and say "hello".. G little did I know.. F that you were romeo, G you were throwing pebbles Am and my daddy said "stay away C from juliet" F and I was crying on the staircase G Am begging you, "please don't go,".. F G and I said.. Reff 1 : C romeo take me somewhere we can be alone G I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run Am you'll be the prince and I'll be the princess F It's a love story, G baby, just say "yes".. Int. C.. C so I sneak out to the garden to see you F we keep quiet, 'cause we're dead if they knew Am so close your eyes.. G escape this town for a little while.. F 'cause you were romeo, G I was a scarlet letter Am and my daddy said "stay away C from juliet" F but you were everything to me G C I was begging you "please don't go",.. F G and I said.. Reff 2 : C romeo take me somewhere we can be alone G I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run Am you'll be the prince and I'll be the princess F it's a love story G baby just say "yes" C romeo, save me, they're trying to tell me how to feel G this love is difficult, but it's real Am don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess F it's a love story G baby just say "yes".. Music : C.. G..Am..F G oh, oh.. Am I got tired of waiting.. F C wondering if you G were ever coming around Am F my faith in you was fa..ding.. C when I met you on G the outskirts of town C and I said, "Romeo, save me, I've been feeling so alone G I keep waiting for you but you never come Am Is this in my head? I don't know what to think" F he knelt to the ground G and pulled out a ring, and said Reff 3 : [Overtune] D marry me, Juliet, you'll never have to be alone A I love you, and that's all I really know Bm I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress G it's a love story, A D baby, just say.."yes".. A Bm oh oh oh.. oh oh oh oh.. G 'cause we were both young D when I first saw you..

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

(aln)