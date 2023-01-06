LAGU Urs dibawakan oleh penyanyi Niki Zevanya alias NIKI. Single ini dimuat dalam mini albumnya 'Wanna Take this Downtown?'

Video klipnya dirilis pada 2019 di channel YouTube 88rising. 3 tahun berlalu, video klip lagu yang bergenre R&B itu sudah disaksikan sekira 1,8 juta kali.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Urs dari NIKI.

C C Am F

[Verse 1]

C

Slick wit, lip lick, and we sleep in our skin

Am F

Fast as I give in (right into you)

C

Too deep, too fast, too

Am F

Now I can’t move 'til you call and tell me to

[Pre-Chorus 1]

C

Now it’s all guessing games, I’m guessing every gaze, like

Am F Am

Do you, don’t you, would you even stay if you did?

G F

All I know is suddenly without you the bed feels too big

[Chorus]

C Tryna find where your head is, but I’m losing myself

Am

in the process, you’re bad for my health

F

All the good nights— are they hidden goodbyes in disguise? I never know

C G

You come see me only when I ask first

Am

When you kiss me, do you wish it were her?

F

The best at being the worst

C

But fucksake, I’m already yours, mm

Am F

Sad to say, I’m already yours, oh

[Verse 2]

C

Half-past midnight your half-assed texts make sure

Am F

I keep crawlin' back for more

C

Know you didn’t, but I’m hoping you lost your phone Prolly with her but I’ll act like I didn’t know

Am F

I can’t let it show, I want nothing more than to call

C

you up

[Pre-Chorus 2]

So instead I’ll just call your bluff, like

Am F Am

Fuck this charade, enough is enough, but no

G F

Stick around even if it’s just for the temporary show

[Chorus]

C

Am

Tryna find where your head is, but I’m losing myself in the process, you’re bad for my health F

All the good nights— are they hidden goodbyes in disguise? I never know

C G

You come see me only when I ask first Am

When you kiss me, do you wish it were her?

F

The best at being the worst

C

But fucksake, I’m already yours, mm

Am F

Sad to say, I’m already yours, oh

