LAGU Urs dibawakan oleh penyanyi Niki Zevanya alias NIKI. Single ini dimuat dalam mini albumnya 'Wanna Take this Downtown?'
Video klipnya dirilis pada 2019 di channel YouTube 88rising. 3 tahun berlalu, video klip lagu yang bergenre R&B itu sudah disaksikan sekira 1,8 juta kali.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Urs dari NIKI.
C C Am F
[Verse 1]
C
Slick wit, lip lick, and we sleep in our skin
Am F
Fast as I give in (right into you)
C
Too deep, too fast, too
Am F
Now I can’t move 'til you call and tell me to
[Pre-Chorus 1]
C
Now it’s all guessing games, I’m guessing every gaze, like
Am F Am
Do you, don’t you, would you even stay if you did?
G F
All I know is suddenly without you the bed feels too big
[Chorus]
C Tryna find where your head is, but I’m losing myself
Am
in the process, you’re bad for my health
F
All the good nights— are they hidden goodbyes in disguise? I never know
C G
You come see me only when I ask first
Am
When you kiss me, do you wish it were her?
F
The best at being the worst
C
But fucksake, I’m already yours, mm
Am F
Sad to say, I’m already yours, oh
[Verse 2]
C
Half-past midnight your half-assed texts make sure
Am F
I keep crawlin' back for more
C
Know you didn’t, but I’m hoping you lost your phone Prolly with her but I’ll act like I didn’t know
Am F
I can’t let it show, I want nothing more than to call
C
you up
[Pre-Chorus 2]
So instead I’ll just call your bluff, like
Am F Am
Fuck this charade, enough is enough, but no
G F
Stick around even if it’s just for the temporary show
[Chorus]
C
Am
Tryna find where your head is, but I’m losing myself in the process, you’re bad for my health F
All the good nights— are they hidden goodbyes in disguise? I never know
C G
You come see me only when I ask first Am
When you kiss me, do you wish it were her?
F
The best at being the worst
C
But fucksake, I’m already yours, mm
Am F
Sad to say, I’m already yours, oh
