JAKARTA - Maysha Jhuan Kanaya Sirait atau yang dikenal dengan Maysha Jhuan adalah seorang penyanyi yang lahir pada 9 Mei 2006. Namanya mulai dikenal sejak ia mengikuti ajang pencarian bakat X Factor Indonesia musim ketiga yang tayang di RCTI pada 2021.
Siapa sangka, sebelum mengikuti X Factor Indonesia musim ketiga, Maysha sudah pernah merilis single berjudul “Gak Boleh Pacaran Dulu” pada 2017. Maysha juga pernah tergabung dalam grup bernyanyi bernama MAFI dan merilis single ‘Ku Sapa Hello’ pada 2018, serta single terbarunya bertajuk ‘Lugu’ pada 2022 lalu.
Berikut lirik lagu ‘Lugu’ oleh Maysha Jhuan:
Verse
Aku tau kau mengejarku
Mencoba meraba hatiku
Meski yang kau ingin dariku
Kau yang ingin aku mengejarmu
Kamu belum mengenalku
Aku bukan gadis lugu
Bila ingin denganku tunjukkanlah padaku
Chorus
I wasn’t even sixteen when I first saw you
But you think you can fool me well it’s so hard to do
Stop talking and promising everyday, everynight,
I wouldn’t mind if you prove it to my face babe
And when you flick your hair, you thought that I could fall for you
It ain’t that easy even if it by means
Stop talking and promising everyday, everynight,
I wouldn’t mind if you prove it to my face babe
If you want me to be yours
I would try but we won’t be together
If I am your only girl
Come on show it or don’t get too close to me
Don’t get too close to me
I ain’t gon’ be the first one …… between us
We need to figure this out while we … the trust
We need to take it slow now I’m…….
So baby show me why I should fall in love with you
Kamu belum mengenalku
Aku bukan gadis lugu
Bila ingin denganku
Tunjukkanlah padaku
If you want me to be yours
I would try but we won’t be together
If I am your only girl
Come on show it or don’t get too close to me
Don’t get too close to me
