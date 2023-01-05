JAKARTA - Maysha Jhuan Kanaya Sirait atau yang dikenal dengan Maysha Jhuan adalah seorang penyanyi yang lahir pada 9 Mei 2006. Namanya mulai dikenal sejak ia mengikuti ajang pencarian bakat X Factor Indonesia musim ketiga yang tayang di RCTI pada 2021.

Siapa sangka, sebelum mengikuti X Factor Indonesia musim ketiga, Maysha sudah pernah merilis single berjudul “Gak Boleh Pacaran Dulu” pada 2017. Maysha juga pernah tergabung dalam grup bernyanyi bernama MAFI dan merilis single ‘Ku Sapa Hello’ pada 2018, serta single terbarunya bertajuk ‘Lugu’ pada 2022 lalu.

Berikut lirik lagu ‘Lugu’ oleh Maysha Jhuan:

Verse

Aku tau kau mengejarku

Mencoba meraba hatiku

Meski yang kau ingin dariku

Kau yang ingin aku mengejarmu

Kamu belum mengenalku

Aku bukan gadis lugu

Bila ingin denganku tunjukkanlah padaku

Chorus

I wasn’t even sixteen when I first saw you

But you think you can fool me well it’s so hard to do

Stop talking and promising everyday, everynight,

I wouldn’t mind if you prove it to my face babe

And when you flick your hair, you thought that I could fall for you

It ain’t that easy even if it by means

Stop talking and promising everyday, everynight,

I wouldn’t mind if you prove it to my face babe

If you want me to be yours

I would try but we won’t be together

If I am your only girl

Come on show it or don’t get too close to me

Don’t get too close to me

I ain’t gon’ be the first one …… between us

We need to figure this out while we … the trust

We need to take it slow now I’m…….

So baby show me why I should fall in love with you

Kamu belum mengenalku

Aku bukan gadis lugu

Bila ingin denganku

Tunjukkanlah padaku

If you want me to be yours

I would try but we won’t be together

If I am your only girl

Come on show it or don’t get too close to me

Don’t get too close to me

