[Intro]
Em
Putting my defenses up
C
Cause I don't wanna fall in love
C D Em
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
[Verse 1]
C D
Never put my love out on the line
Em
Never said yes to the right guy
D
Never had trouble getting what I want
C
But when it comes to you I'm never good enough
D
When I don't care
Em
I can play him like a Ken doll
D
Won't wash my hair
C
Then make him bounce like a basketball
D
But you make me wanna act like a girl
Em
Paint my nails and wear high heels
D
Yes you make so nervous that I just can't hold your hand
[Chorus]
Em D
You make me glow
C D
But I cover up, won't let it show
C
So I'm putting my defenses up
Em
Cause I don't wanna fall in love
C D Em D
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
C
I think I'd have a heart attack
[Verse 2]
D
Never break a sweat for the other guys
Em
When you come around I get paralyzed
D
And every time I try to be myself
C
It comes out wrong like a cry for help
D
It's just not fair
Em
Brings more trouble than it all is worth
D
I gasp for air
C
It feels so good, but you know it hurts
D
But you make me wanna act like a girl
Em
Paint my nails and wear perfume
D
For you, make so nervous that I just can't hold your hand
[Chorus]
Em D
You make me glow
C D
But I cover up, won't let it show
C
So I'm putting my defenses up
Em
Cause I don't wanna fall in love
C D Em D
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
C
I think I'd have a heart attack
[Bridge]
Em C
The feelings got lost in my lungs
G
They're burning, I'd rather be numb
C Em
And there's no one else to blame
C
So scared I'll take off and run
G
I'm flying too close to the sun
C D
And I'll burst into flames
[Chorus]
Em D
You make me glow
C D
But I cover up, won't let it show
C
So I'm putting my defenses up
Em
Cause I don't wanna fall in love
C D Em D
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
C D
I think I'd have a heart attack
Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
C
I think I'd have a heart attack
X
