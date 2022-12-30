[Intro]

Em Putting my defenses up

C Cause I don't wanna fall in love

C D Em If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack

[Verse 1]

C D Never put my love out on the line

Em Never said yes to the right guy

D Never had trouble getting what I want

C But when it comes to you I'm never good enough

D When I don't care

Em I can play him like a Ken doll

D Won't wash my hair

C Then make him bounce like a basketball

D But you make me wanna act like a girl

Em Paint my nails and wear high heels

D Yes you make so nervous that I just can't hold your hand

[Chorus]

Em D You make me glow

C D But I cover up, won't let it show

C So I'm putting my defenses up

Em Cause I don't wanna fall in love

C D Em D If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack

Em D I think I'd have a heart attack

C I think I'd have a heart attack

[Verse 2]

D Never break a sweat for the other guys

Em When you come around I get paralyzed

D And every time I try to be myself

C It comes out wrong like a cry for help

D It's just not fair

Em Brings more trouble than it all is worth

D I gasp for air

C It feels so good, but you know it hurts

D But you make me wanna act like a girl

Em Paint my nails and wear perfume

D For you, make so nervous that I just can't hold your hand

[Chorus]

Em D You make me glow

C D But I cover up, won't let it show

C So I'm putting my defenses up

Em Cause I don't wanna fall in love

C D Em D If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack

Em D I think I'd have a heart attack

C I think I'd have a heart attack

[Bridge]

Em C The feelings got lost in my lungs

G They're burning, I'd rather be numb

C Em And there's no one else to blame

C So scared I'll take off and run

G I'm flying too close to the sun

C D And I'll burst into flames

[Chorus]

Em D You make me glow

C D But I cover up, won't let it show

C So I'm putting my defenses up

Em Cause I don't wanna fall in love

C D Em D If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack

Em D I think I'd have a heart attack

C D I think I'd have a heart attack

Em D I think I'd have a heart attack

C I think I'd have a heart attack

X