Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Heart Attack dari Demi Lovato

Sukainah Hijarani, Jurnalis · Jum'at 30 Desember 2022 20:01 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 12 30 619 2737469 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-heart-attack-dari-demi-lovato-xy4uXXJ6Dm.jpg Demi Lovato (Foto: IG Demi Lovato)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Heart Attack dari Demi Lovato akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone ini. Lagu tersebut kembali virak dan banyak dinyanyikan dan digunakan di media sosial.

Demi Lovato

Berikut irik lagu dan chord gitar Heart Attack dari Demi Lovato. 

[Intro]
 
Em
Putting my defenses up 
      C
Cause I don't wanna fall in love 
     C                 D                         Em
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack 
 
 
[Verse 1]
 
C                               D
 Never put my love out on the line
                                Em
Never said yes to the right guy
                                     D
Never had trouble getting what I want
                                              C
But when it comes to you I'm never good enough 
 
                 D
When I don't care
                             Em
I can play him like a Ken doll
                  D
Won't wash my hair 
                                      C
Then make him bounce like a basketball 
                                   D
But you make me wanna act like a girl 
                                Em
Paint my nails and wear high heels
                                 D
Yes you make so nervous that I just can't hold your hand 
 
 
[Chorus]
 
               Em D
You make me glow 
                                C D
But I cover up, won't let it show 
          C
So I'm putting my defenses up 
      Em
Cause I don't wanna fall in love 
       C               D                       Em D
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack 
                            Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
                               C
I think I'd have a heart attack 
 
 
[Verse 2]
 
                                      D
Never break a sweat for the other guys 
                                    Em
When you come around I get paralyzed 
                                 D
And every time I try to be myself 
                                      C
It comes out wrong like a cry for help
 
                  D
It's just not fair 
                                       Em
Brings more trouble than it all is worth
             D
I gasp for air 
                                      C
It feels so good, but you know it hurts 
                                    D
But you make me wanna act like a girl
                            Em
Paint my nails and wear perfume
                                 D
For you, make so nervous that I just can't hold your hand 
 
 
[Chorus]
 
               Em D
You make me glow 
                                C D
But I cover up, won't let it show 
          C
So I'm putting my defenses up 
      Em
Cause I don't wanna fall in love 
       C               D                       Em D
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack 
                            Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
                               C
I think I'd have a heart attack 
 
 
[Bridge]
 
Em                 C
 The feelings got lost in my lungs
                        G
They're burning, I'd rather be numb
            C                   Em
And there's no one else to blame 
                     C
So scared I'll take off and run
                 G
I'm flying too close to the sun
                        C D
And I'll burst into flames 
 
 
[Chorus]
 
               Em D
You make me glow 
                                C D
But I cover up, won't let it show 
          C
So I'm putting my defenses up 
      Em
Cause I don't wanna fall in love 
       C               D                       Em  D
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack 
                            Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
                              C D
I think I'd have a heart attack 
                           Em D
I think I'd have a heart attack
                               C
I think I'd have a heart attack

