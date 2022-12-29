Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR & Kaaze yang Viral di Tiktok

Sukainah Hijarani, Jurnalis · Kamis 29 Desember 2022 16:20 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 12 29 619 2736608 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-devil-inside-me-dari-kshmr-kaaze-yang-viral-di-tiktok-T4pwQfjapR.jpg Lirik lagu dan chord Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR Kaaze (Foto: ist)
JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR dan Kaaze yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan kerap dinyanyikan netizen di media sosial.


Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR dan Kaaze yang viral di Tiktok.




 


 Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR & Kaaze




You got me losing all my innocence
           A#
With every look
                
My heart so vacant
             C
Oh, Holy Ghost
 
Oh, baby you
                           F
Bring out the devil inside me
 
               F
And when you sing your lucid lullaby
                   A#
You take me straight to lover's paradise
               C
When you get close
Oh, baby you
                            F
Bring out the devil inside me
                            F
Bring out the devil inside me

Musik:
F  A#  
              C
Devil inside me

F  A#
              C
Devil inside me

F 
...Losing myself
                A#
In all the things you do
              C
Visions that we could rule the world
    C                             
The valleys to the mountaintops, oh
F
...Heaven or hell
                A#
It's all the same to you
                  C
But promise me this will never die
                  
Holding on for life

               F
And when you sing your lucid lullaby
                 A#
You take me straight to lover's paradise
               C
When you get close
Oh, baby you
                            F
Bring out the devil inside me

(aln)

Lirik Lagu

