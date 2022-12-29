JAKARTA - Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR dan Kaaze yang viral di Tiktok akan dibahas dalam artikel Okezone kali ini. Lagu tersebut viral dan kerap dinyanyikan netizen di media sosial. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Devil Inside Me dari KSHMR dan Kaaze yang viral di Tiktok.







You got me losing all my innocence A# With every look My heart so vacant C Oh, Holy Ghost Oh, baby you F Bring out the devil inside me F And when you sing your lucid lullaby A# You take me straight to lover's paradise C When you get close Oh, baby you F Bring out the devil inside me F Bring out the devil inside me Musik: F A# C Devil inside me F A# C Devil inside me F ...Losing myself A# In all the things you do C Visions that we could rule the world C The valleys to the mountaintops, oh F ...Heaven or hell A# It's all the same to you C But promise me this will never die Holding on for life F And when you sing your lucid lullaby A# You take me straight to lover's paradise C When you get close Oh, baby you F Bring out the devil inside me

