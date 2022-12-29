NAMA Jerome Polin Sijabat atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Jerome Polin pemilik Channel YouTube Nihongo Manttapu kini semakin populer dengan konten-konten edukasi dan penuh hiburan. Pria berusia 24 tahun tersebut sukses menjadi konten kreator saat memulai YouTube Channelnya di Jepang saat masih menjadi mahasiswa Jurusan Matematika Terapan di Waseda University, Jepang.

Dengan reputasinya sebagai konten kreator yang kontennya bermanfaat, Jerome juga kerap melakukan kolaborasi bersama konten kreator asal Indonesia lainnya, salah satunya adalah Nessie Judge. Wanita berusia 29 tahun tersebut juga sukses dengan YouTube Channel dengan konten horor hingga teori konspirasi.

Meski menggeluti dunia konten kreasi, Jerome Polin dan Nessie Judge sama-sama memiliki hobi bernyanyi, lho. Maka dari itu, keduanya kemudian memutuskan untuk berkolaborasi dalam sebuah lagu bertajuk ‘Stay’ yang diciptakan oleh Nessie Judge. Di lagu ini, Jerome masuk menjadi rapper, lho.

Berikut lirik lagu ‘Stay’ oleh Nessie Judge ft. Jerome Polin:

Stay

The word I wish I could say

Every time we separate-ways|

Without you my world is gray

Like today

Stay

I'm just not ready to wave

To the twilight of this day

Come on in I let you stay

I can see You're hesitating

Coz your eyes, they show me perfect lovin'

Kiss me baby till the mornin'

If you could just stay

Stay

The word I wish I could say

Every time we separate-ways

Without you my world is gray

Like today

Stay

I'm just not ready to wave

To the twilight of this day

Come on in I let you stay

I can see You're hesitating

Coz your eyes, they show me perfect lovin'

Kiss me baby till the mornin'

If you could just stay

Under the starlight

You're fully mine tonight

Ain't gonna share you

Cuz this just feels so right

Ain't misbehavin'

I know a place to hide

Just stay

Ayy, ichi ni san

Can we stay till we see the sun?

At an angle that I can count

Bring a pillow that won't make sound!

Sin cos ta? TANGEN

Kamu disini pun ku kangen

Janji I can make you go whoa

One two three four, uh

I can see You're hesitating

Coz your eyes, they show me perfect lovin'

Kiss me baby till the mornin'

If you could just stay

Under the starlight

You're fully mine tonight

Ain't gonna share you

Cuz this just feels so right

Ain't misbehavin'

I know a place to hide

Just stay

Stay

The word I wish I could say

Every time we separate-ways

