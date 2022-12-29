NAMA Jerome Polin Sijabat atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Jerome Polin pemilik Channel YouTube Nihongo Manttapu kini semakin populer dengan konten-konten edukasi dan penuh hiburan. Pria berusia 24 tahun tersebut sukses menjadi konten kreator saat memulai YouTube Channelnya di Jepang saat masih menjadi mahasiswa Jurusan Matematika Terapan di Waseda University, Jepang.
Dengan reputasinya sebagai konten kreator yang kontennya bermanfaat, Jerome juga kerap melakukan kolaborasi bersama konten kreator asal Indonesia lainnya, salah satunya adalah Nessie Judge. Wanita berusia 29 tahun tersebut juga sukses dengan YouTube Channel dengan konten horor hingga teori konspirasi.
Meski menggeluti dunia konten kreasi, Jerome Polin dan Nessie Judge sama-sama memiliki hobi bernyanyi, lho. Maka dari itu, keduanya kemudian memutuskan untuk berkolaborasi dalam sebuah lagu bertajuk ‘Stay’ yang diciptakan oleh Nessie Judge. Di lagu ini, Jerome masuk menjadi rapper, lho.
Berikut lirik lagu ‘Stay’ oleh Nessie Judge ft. Jerome Polin:
Stay
The word I wish I could say
Every time we separate-ways|
Without you my world is gray
Like today
Stay
I'm just not ready to wave
To the twilight of this day
Come on in I let you stay
I can see You're hesitating
Coz your eyes, they show me perfect lovin'
Kiss me baby till the mornin'
If you could just stay
Stay
The word I wish I could say
Every time we separate-ways
Without you my world is gray
Like today
Stay
I'm just not ready to wave
To the twilight of this day
Come on in I let you stay
I can see You're hesitating
Coz your eyes, they show me perfect lovin'
Kiss me baby till the mornin'
If you could just stay
Under the starlight
You're fully mine tonight
Ain't gonna share you
Cuz this just feels so right
Ain't misbehavin'
I know a place to hide
Just stay
Ayy, ichi ni san
Can we stay till we see the sun?
At an angle that I can count
Bring a pillow that won't make sound!
Sin cos ta? TANGEN
Kamu disini pun ku kangen
Janji I can make you go whoa
One two three four, uh
I can see You're hesitating
Coz your eyes, they show me perfect lovin'
Kiss me baby till the mornin'
If you could just stay
Under the starlight
You're fully mine tonight
Ain't gonna share you
Cuz this just feels so right
Ain't misbehavin'
I know a place to hide
Just stay
Stay
The word I wish I could say
Every time we separate-ways
