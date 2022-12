JAKARTA - Nobody Gets Me merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan penyanyi R&B asal Amerika, SZA. Lagu yang dirilis pada 10 November lalu ini belakangan viral di TikTok dengan banyaknya pengguna yang menggunakannya sebagai backsound kontennya.

Nobody Gets Me menceritakan tentang seseorang yang sulit melupakan kekasihnya di masa lalu. Menggambarkan perasaannya yang hampa ketika menjalani hidupnya saat ini.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Nobody Gets Me yang dipopulerkan SZA

Took a long vacation, no makeup, just Jay-Z

You were balls deep, now we beefing

Had me butt naked at the MGM

So wasted, screaming, "Fuck that"

Blurry now, but I meant it then

Hurry now, baby, stick it in

'Fore the memories get to kicking in

It's too late, I don't wanna lose

What's left of you

How am I supposed to tell you

I don't wanna see you with anyone but me?

Nobody gets me like you

How am I supposed to let you go?

Only like myself when I'm with you

Nobody gets me, you do

You do

Nobody gets me, you do

You do

Nobody gets me, you do

You do

Nobody gets me, you do

Took me out to the ballet

You proposed, I went on the road

You was feeling empty, so you left me

Now I'm stuck dealing with a deadbeat

If I'm real, I deserve less

If I was you, I wouldn't take me back

I pretend when I'm with a man it's you

And I know that it's too late, I don't wanna lose

What's left of you

How am I supposed to tell you

I don't wanna see you with anyone but me?

Nobody gets me like you

How am I supposed to let you go?

Only like myself when I'm with you

Nobody gets me, you do

You do

Nobody gets me, you do

You do

Nobody gets me, you do

You do

Nobody gets me, you do

Nobody gets me, you do

