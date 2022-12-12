LIRIK lagu dan chord gitar ‘NO’ milik Meghan Trainor yang viral di TikTok.

Meghan Trainor merilis lagu ‘NO’ pada tahun 2016 dan masuk dalam album ‘Thankyou’.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Meghan Trainor – ‘NO’:

F

I think it's so cute

E

And I think it's so sweet..

Am

How you let your friends

G

encourage you to try and talk to me

F

But let me stop you there..

E

Ho.. before you speak..

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F E

First you gonna say

Am

You ain't runnin' game

G C F

Thinkin' I'm believing every word

E

Call me beautiful,

Am

So original

C E F

Telling me I'm not like other girls

E

I was in my zone

Am

Before you came along

G

Now I'm thinking maybe

C F

You should go

E

Blah, blah, blah.. I be like

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

E

All my ladies, listen up

E

If that boy ain't giving up

E Am

Lick your lips and swing your hips girl

E E

All you gotta say is

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F E

Thank you in advance,

Am

I don't wanna dance (Nope)

G C F

I don't need your hands all over me

E

If I want a man

Am

Then I'mma get a man

C E F

But it's never my priority

E

I was in my zone

Am

Before you came along

G C F

Don't want you to take this personal

E

Blah, blah, blah.. I be like

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the, no no no

E

All my ladies, listen up

E

If that boy ain't giving up

E Am

Lick your lips and swing your hips girl

E E

All you gotta say is

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the, no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

(I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am G

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am Am..

(Nah to the ah to the no no no) (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am G

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

E

All my ladies, listen up

E

If that boy ain't giving up

E Am

Lick your lips and swing your hips girl

E E

All you gotta say is

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

(I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am G

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am Am.. Am

Nah to the ah to the, no no no no

Baca Juga: Peduli Pejuang Kanker, Donasi Rambut bersama Lifebuoy x MNC Peduli Tengah Berlangsung!

(CLO)