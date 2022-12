LIRIK lagu dan chord gitar โ€˜NOโ€™ milik Meghan Trainor yang viral di TikTok.

Meghan Trainor merilis lagu โ€˜NOโ€™ pada tahun 2016 dan masuk dalam album โ€˜Thankyouโ€™.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Meghan Trainor โ€“ โ€˜NOโ€™:

F

I think it's so cute

E

And I think it's so sweet..

Am

How you let your friends

G

encourage you to try and talk to me

F

But let me stop you there..

E

Ho.. before you speak..

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F E

First you gonna say

Am

You ain't runnin' game

G C F

Thinkin' I'm believing every word

E

Call me beautiful,

Am

So original

C E F

Telling me I'm not like other girls

E

I was in my zone

Am

Before you came along

G

Now I'm thinking maybe

C F

You should go

E

Blah, blah, blah.. I be like

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

E

All my ladies, listen up

E

If that boy ain't giving up

E Am

Lick your lips and swing your hips girl

E E

All you gotta say is

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F E

Thank you in advance,

Am

I don't wanna dance (Nope)

G C F

I don't need your hands all over me

E

If I want a man

Am

Then I'mma get a man

C E F

But it's never my priority

E

I was in my zone

Am

Before you came along

G C F

Don't want you to take this personal

E

Blah, blah, blah.. I be like

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the, no no no

E

All my ladies, listen up

E

If that boy ain't giving up

E Am

Lick your lips and swing your hips girl

E E

All you gotta say is

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the, no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

(I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am G

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am Am..

(Nah to the ah to the no no no) (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am G

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

E

All my ladies, listen up

E

If that boy ain't giving up

E Am

Lick your lips and swing your hips girl

E E

All you gotta say is

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

F

My name is no,

E Am

My sign is no, My number is no,

G

You need to let it go

F

You need to let it go

E

Need to let it go

Am Am..

Nah to the ah to the no no no

(I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am G

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

F E

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling..)

Am Am.. Am

Nah to the ah to the, no no no no

