JAKARTA - Lagu milik Mariah Carey berjudul All I Want For Christmas is You memang selalu menjadi viral setiap tahunnya. Lagu bertema Natal ini bahkan kerap kali diputar di berbagai tempat termasuk pusat perbelanjaan menjelang hari Natal dan tahun baru.
Saat ini, lagu yang mulai viral di aplikasi TikTok ini juga mampu menembus chart Top Global di YouTube. Kini, lagu All I Want For Christmas is You sudah berada di urutan 17.
Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey:
[Intro]
G Em C D
[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B B7
I just want you for my own
Em Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
G Em C D
You (up tempo)
[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day
[Chorus]
G B7
I just want you for my own
Em Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is you
G Em C D
You baby
[Verse 3]
G
I won't ask for much this Christmas
G
I don't even wish for snow
C
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Eb6
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it To the North Pole for Saint Nick
C
I won't even stay awake to
Eb6
Hear those magic reindeer click
[Chorus]
