JAKARTA - Lagu milik Mariah Carey berjudul All I Want For Christmas is You memang selalu menjadi viral setiap tahunnya. Lagu bertema Natal ini bahkan kerap kali diputar di berbagai tempat termasuk pusat perbelanjaan menjelang hari Natal dan tahun baru.

Saat ini, lagu yang mulai viral di aplikasi TikTok ini juga mampu menembus chart Top Global di YouTube. Kini, lagu All I Want For Christmas is You sudah berada di urutan 17.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey:

[Intro]

G Em C D

[Verse 1] (slow)

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

G/B

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Cm/Eb

Underneath the Christmas tree

G/B B7

I just want you for my own

Em Cm/Eb

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is...

G Em C D

You (up tempo)

[Verse 2]

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Eb6

Underneath the Christmas tree

G

I don't need to hang my stocking

G

There upon the fireplace

C

Santa Claus won't make me happy

Eb6

With a toy on Christmas day

[Chorus]

G B7

I just want you for my own

Em Eb6

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is you

G Em C D

You baby

[Verse 3]

G

I won't ask for much this Christmas

G

I don't even wish for snow

C

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Eb6

Underneath the mistletoe

G

I won't make a list and send it To the North Pole for Saint Nick

C

I won't even stay awake to

Eb6

Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]

G B7 'Cause I just want you here tonight Em Eb6 Holding on to me so tight G/D E7 What more can I do Am7 Cm6/Eb Baby all I want for Christmas is G Em C D You Ooh baby [Bridge] B7 All the lights are shining Em So brightly everywhere B7 And the sound of children's Em Laughter fills the air Eb6 And everyone is singing G/D E7 I hear those sleigh bells ringing Am7 Santa won't you bring me the one I really need Am7/D Won't you please bring my baby to me... [Verse 4] G Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas This is all I'm asking for C I just want to see my baby Eb6 Standing right outside my door [Chorus] G B7 Oh I just want you for my own Em Eb6 More than you could ever know G/D E7 Make my wish come true Am7 Cm6/D Baby all I want for Christmas is... G Em Am7 D You [Outro] G Em Am7 D All I want for Christmas is you... baby G Em Am7 D All I want for Christmas is you... baby