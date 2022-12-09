Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Back To Black - Amy Winehouse, yang Kembali Viral

Vania Ika Aldida, Jurnalis · Jum'at 09 Desember 2022 16:33 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 12 09 619 2723973 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-back-to-black-amy-winehouse-yang-kembali-viral-YTGrJejA3N.jpg Amy Winehouse (Foto: Foxnews)
A A A

JAKARTA - Lagu milik mendiang Amy Winehouse berjudul Back to Black mendadak viral lagi di media sosial. Hal tersebut berawal dari kemunculan lagu tersebut di aplikasi TikTok.

Back to Black sendiri ditulis oleh Amy bersama Mark Ronson dan dirilis pada 2006 silam. Lagu tersebut bahkan ada dalam album kedua Amy berjudul sama.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Back To Black - Amy Winehouse:

Intro:

Dm  Gm  Bb  A

Verse 1:

Dm                     Gm

 He left no time to re-gret,

              Bb                          A

Kept his dick wet, with his same old safe bet.

Dm                 Gm

 Me... and my head high,

             Bb                  A

And my tears dry; get on without my guy.

Verse 2:

Dm                         Gm

 You went back to what you knew,

       Bb                             A

So far removed, from all that we went through.

    Dm                    Gm

And I... tread a troubled track,

            Bb                    A

My odds are stacked; I'll go back to black.

Chorus 1:

Dm                         Gm

 We only said goodbye with words; I died a hundred times.

Bb                      A             (n.C)        (Dm)

 You go back to her and I go back to...I go back to us.

Verse 3:

Dm          Gm

 I love you much,

           Bb                         A

It's not e-nough; you love blow and I love puff.

    Dm             Gm

And life is like a pipe,

               Bb                         A

And I'm a tiny penny rolling up the walls inside.

Baca Juga: Peduli Pejuang Kanker, Donasi Rambut bersama Lifebuoy x MNC Peduli Tengah Berlangsung!

Chorus 2:

Dm                         Gm

 We only said goodbye with words; I died a hundred times.

Bb                      A

 You go back to her and I go back to...

Dm                         Gm

 We only said goodbye with words; I died a hundred times.

Bb                      A

 You go back to her and I go back to...

Break:

(n.C)

Bridge 1:

Dm        Gm

 Black... black,

F         A

 Black... black.

Dm        Gm

 Black... black,

F         A              A7

 Black... I go back to... I go back to...

Chorus 3:

Dm                         Gm

 We only said goodbye with words; I died a hundred times.

Bb                      A

 You go back to her and I go back to...

Dm                         Gm

 We only said goodbye with words; I died a hundred times.

Bb                      A            Dm

 You go back to her and I go back to black.

1
2

Berita Terkait

Lirik Lagu

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Terlanjur Kecewa - Aprilian feat Fany Zee yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Terlanjur Kecewa - Aprilian feat Fany Zee yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - Frank Sinatra

Lirik Lagu Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - Frank Sinatra

Lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - CH!PZ yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - CH!PZ yang Viral di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Rungkad dari Happy Asmara feat The Saxobrothers

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Rungkad dari Happy Asmara feat The Saxobrothers

Lirik Lagu Muak dari Aruma yang Viral di TikTok, Galau Banget!

Lirik Lagu Muak dari Aruma yang Viral di TikTok, Galau Banget!

Pakai Bahasa Sansakerta, Ini Lirik Lagu Asmalibrasi-Soegi Bornean yang Viral di TikTok

Pakai Bahasa Sansakerta, Ini Lirik Lagu Asmalibrasi-Soegi Bornean yang Viral di TikTok

Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik Lagu Desember Kelabu dari Yuni Shara

Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik Lagu Desember Kelabu dari Yuni Shara

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Jomblo dari Saykoji yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Jomblo dari Saykoji yang Viral di TikTok

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini