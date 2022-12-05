JAKARTA - James Arthur merilis lagu Medicine pada 5 Mei 2021 di bawah naungan label Columbia Records. Kini video klip resminya sudah disaksikan lebih dari 12 juta kali di YouTube.

Lagu Medicine menceritakan tentang perasaan seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta. Kehadiran orang yang dicintainya itu seperti obat yang mampu mengangkat semua sakit dalam tubuh.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Medicine yang dipopulerkan James Arthur.

[Intro]

G

Yeah, you are

[Verse 1]

G

You're my bulletproof vest

G

When it's getting dangerous

G

Always make me feel blessed,

G

you're my guardian angel

Em

You are, you are, you are

C

You are, you are, you are

[Verse 2]

G

You put your body on mine

G

When it's shaking, yeah

G

You're the bit of my heart

G

That's a happenin'

Em

You are, you are, you are,

C The cure for all the scars

[Pre-Chorus]

G

And I feel like you

G

Could save me now

G Em

And I'm suicidal

C

Don't let me spiral

[Chorus]

G

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

G

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I'm in

Em

You gone and made me better than I've ever been

C

'Cause you're my medicine

C

Yeah, you're my medicine, yeah

G

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

G

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I'm in

Em

You gone and made me better than I've ever been

C

'Cause you're my medicine

C G

Yeah, you're my medicine

[Verse 3]

G

I knew as soon as you move to L.A.

G

I'll buy you a plane and fly you away

Em

You are my heroin, you're the escape

C

Everything gonna be bouji today

[Pre-Chorus]

G

I feel like you

G

Just saved me now

G Em C

And I know I hurt you, yeah

[Chorus]

G

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

G

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I'm in

Em

You gone and made me better than I've ever been

C

'Cause you're my medicine

C

Yeah, you're my medicine, yeah

G

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

G

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I'm in

Em

You gone and made me better than I've ever been

C

'Cause you're my medicine

C G

Yeah, you're my medicine

[Interlude]

G

Yeah, yeah, yeah,

G Em

'Cause you're my medicine

C

Yeah, ohh, ohh, ohh

[Bridge]

G

And I love the way you look

G

And I'm blessed

G

You have a one super view, I'm hooked

G Em

Don't wanna hit it out alone

Em

No drug could ever feel this good

C

I'm addicted to you

[Interlude]

G

Ohh, ohh, ohh, yeah!

G

Oh, you make my heart

G Em

Oh, you make my heart

C

You make, you make

[Outro]

G

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

G

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I'm in

Em

You gone and made me better than I've ever been

C

'Cause you're my medicine

G

Yeah, you're my medicine, yeah, yeah

G Em

Ohh, you're my medicine

C

My medicine, yeah, yeah

G

Mmh, ohh

(ltb)