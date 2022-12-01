JAKARTA - Olly Murs baru saja menghadirkan single bertajuk I Hate When You're Drunk. Diketahui, Olly Murs merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, musisi, dan presenter televisi Inggris. Murs terkenal setelah menjadi juara dua dalam ajang pencarian bakat The X Factor Britania Raya musim keenam pada tahun 2009.

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar I Hate When You're Drunk dari Olly Murs.

Intro : C..C.. C oh you're slurring all your words C there's makeup on your shirt C you're dancing on the tables F can't you see F that you look like a mess C and you're singing whitney, woo oo.. G F oh i hate you, hate you, i hate you, C hate you when you're drunk.. C oh you got them drunken eyes C should we call it a night C cos you've been telling stories F 4/5 times F yeah i've heard it before C and my ears are bleeding, woo oo.. G F oh i hate you, hate you, i hate you, C hate you when you're drunk.. Reff : C because you wanna buy champagne.. -G F and you wanna throw the shots back.. -G C and now you're taking photographs.. -G F why am i the only one that don't laugh.. G F oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you, C hate you when you're drunk.. G so quit acting like a fool.. F cos i hate you when you're drunk.. Int. C C oh it's funny how you won't C remember anything C F but baby imma love you all the same F cos i'll pick you up, C when you do it all again, wooo.. Reff : C because you wanna buy champagne.. -G F and you wanna throw the shots back.. -G C and now you're taking photographs.. -G F why am i the only one that don't laugh.. G F oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you, C hate you when you're drunk.. G so quit acting like a fool.. F cos i hate you when you're drunk.. Am G/B oh when the morning comes C F you'll blame it on me.. Am G/B and when you ask for as hug C F i got no sympathy.. F -Em -Dm-C G because i hate you when you're drunk.. Reff : C because you wanna buy champagne.. F and you wanna throw the shots back.. C and now you're taking photographs.. F why am i the only one that don't laugh.. G F oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you, C hate you when you're drunk.. G so quit acting like a fool.. F cos i hate you when you're drunk.. (hey) C la la lala la la lalalalala F la la lala la la lalalalala C la la lala la la lalalalala F la la lala la.. Reff : G F oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you, C hate you when you're drunk.. G so quit acting like a fool.. F C cos i hate you when you're drunk..

