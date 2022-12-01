Share

Lirik dan Chord Gitar I Hate When You're Drunk dari Olly Murs

Sukainah Hijarani, Jurnalis · Kamis 01 Desember 2022 16:17 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 12 01 619 2718698 lirik-dan-chord-gitar-i-hate-when-you-re-drunk-dari-olly-murs-n4R85zW8WF.jpg Olly Murs (Foto: IG Olly Murs)


JAKARTA - Olly Murs baru saja menghadirkan single bertajuk I Hate When You're Drunk. Diketahui, Olly Murs merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, musisi, dan presenter televisi Inggris. Murs terkenal setelah menjadi juara dua dalam ajang pencarian bakat The X Factor Britania Raya musim keenam pada tahun 2009.

Olly Murs

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar I Hate When You're Drunk dari Olly Murs. 

Intro : C..C..

C
oh you're slurring all your words
                       C
there's makeup on your shirt
                      C
you're dancing on the tables
          F
can't you see

         F
that you look like a mess
                       C
and you're singing whitney, woo oo..
     G                     F
oh i hate you, hate you, i hate you,
                     C
hate you when you're drunk..

C
oh you got them drunken eyes 
                    C
should we call it a night 
                        C
cos you've been telling stories
    F
4/5 times

          F
yeah i've heard it before
                    C
and my ears are bleeding, woo oo..
     G                     F
oh i hate you, hate you, i hate you,
                     C
hate you when you're drunk..

Reff :
                       C
 because you wanna buy champagne..
              -G         F
 and you wanna throw the shots back..
               -G        C
 and now you're taking photographs..
                  -G         F
 why am i the only one that don't laugh..

        G                     F
 oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you,
                      C
 hate you when you're drunk..
                       G
 so quit acting like a fool..
       F
 cos i hate you when you're drunk..

Int. C

C
oh it's funny how you won't
            C
remember anything
              C                F
but baby imma love you all the same
         F
cos i'll pick you up,
                    C
when you do it all again, wooo..

Reff :
                       C
 because you wanna buy champagne..
              -G         F
 and you wanna throw the shots back..
               -G        C
 and now you're taking photographs..
                  -G         F
 why am i the only one that don't laugh..

        G                     F
 oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you,
                      C
 hate you when you're drunk..
                       G
 so quit acting like a fool..
       F
 cos i hate you when you're drunk..

Am           G/B
 oh when the morning comes
       C           F
you'll blame it on me..
Am            G/B
 and when you ask for as hug
  C           F
i got no sympathy..
  F    -Em -Dm-C               G
because i hate you when you're drunk..

Reff :
                       C
 because you wanna buy champagne..
                         F
 and you wanna throw the shots back..
                          C
 and now you're taking photographs..
                            F
 why am i the only one that don't laugh..

        G                     F
 oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you,
                      C
 hate you when you're drunk..
                       G
 so quit acting like a fool..
       F
 cos i hate you when you're drunk.. (hey)

C
la la lala la la lalalalala
F
la la lala la la lalalalala
C
la la lala la la lalalalala
F
la la lala la..

Reff :
        G                     F
 oh.. i hate you, hate you, i hate you,
                      C
 hate you when you're drunk..
                       G
 so quit acting like a fool..
       F                      C
 cos i hate you when you're drunk..

(aln)

Lirik Lagu

