Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia 'Birthday' - Red Velvet

Claudia Noventa, Jurnalis · Kamis 01 Desember 2022 13:36 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 12 01 619 2718527 lirik-lagu-dan-terjemahan-bahasa-indonesia-birthday-red-velvet-9mAWqmuJAE.jpg Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet. (Foto: SM Entertainment)
SEOUL - Red Velvet comeback dengan lagu 'Birthday' pada Senin (28/11/2022).

Lagu 'Birthday' masuk dalam mini album mereka bertajuk "The ReVe Festival 2022".

Lirik Lagu 'Birthday' - Red Velvet:

1 2 3 Jigeumbuteon da Surprise
A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan
Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka
R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)

Deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokhan nalssikkaji
(Let’s get lit!)
Feel so high oh my gosh
Jeonbu seonmul gatji
Dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)
Oneul harun machi diamonds

I got I got I got a special day
Sijakhae Another chance
Dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake
Ttodasi nege geonne
Neoui Heartbeat check swag check
Jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check

Make your day
Du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa
Nunape
Nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo

It’s my day and your day
It’s a party party
Bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli
Oneul bam We rock the world
(Yeah just rock the world)
I can make the beat go

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae bi-bi-bi-birthday

Look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokhaejyeo nan
With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun
Hwansang gateun View
Jakku ipkkoriga ollaga
Modeun ge wanbyeokhae OK

Nuntteumyeon i modeun ge
Sarajyeodo eottae
Du nuneul majchundamyeon
Maeiri tto birthday
Somethin Kinda Crazy
Neodo neukkyeojiji
Nae mari da majji
Believe me kiss me

It’s your day
Du soneul kkok moeun chaero gyesok sangsanghae bwa
Everyday (All day)
Neoegeman jugo sipeo igeon Very special

It’s my day and your day
It’s a party party
Bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli
Oneul bam We rock the world
I can make the beat go

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party

Bam yeah yeah
I can make the beat go beat go
Bounce
Get it on get it on (bam yeah yeah)
Get it on get it on
Get it on get it on
We can make the beat go

Ba ra bam bam ba ra
Bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
|It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu 'Birthday' - Red Velvet:

1, 2, 3 Mulai sekarang Kejutan
A sampai Z Momen ini untukmu
Hanya hari ini, Anda dapat melakukan apa saja.
R to V Ayo
(Ayo nyalakan!)

Merasa sangat tinggi, oh, astaga, itu semua seperti hadiah.
Bodoh, bodoh.
Hari ini Harun Machi Diamonds
Saya mendapat, saya mendapat, saya mendapat hari istimewa memulai kesempatan lain
Kue Es Krim Manis diserahkan kepada Anda lagi
Cek Detak Jantung Anda, cek swag
Lihat aku sekarang, periksa matamu yang gemetar.

Buatlah harimu
Bayangkan sesuatu dengan kedua tangan bersama-sama.
Di depan matamu
Saya ingin menunjukkan semua yang Anda inginkan.

Ini hariku dan harimu, ini pesta, pesta
Api, ayo, ayo, ayo, ayo, ayo, ayo.
Malam ini Kami mengguncang dunia (Ya, hanya mengguncang dunia)
Aku bisa mengalahkannya

Bam, bam-ba-ra, bam, ba-ram, ba-ra
Ini hari ulang tahunmu, ulang tahun
Bam, bam-ba-ra, bam, ba-ram, ba-ra
Seluruh dunia bersinar dan sangat dingin, sedingin es

Ulang tahun, Ulang tahun barusan.
Pesta, pop, pop sampanye (Wow, pop, pop sampanye)
Kami melakukan apa yang kami suka.
Bermimpi dan berharap lebih banyak Bi-bi-bi-Ulang Tahun

1
2

Red Velvet

Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet

Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet

