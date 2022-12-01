SEOUL - Red Velvet comeback dengan lagu 'Birthday' pada Senin (28/11/2022).

Lagu 'Birthday' masuk dalam mini album mereka bertajuk "The ReVe Festival 2022".

Lirik Lagu 'Birthday' - Red Velvet:

1 2 3 Jigeumbuteon da Surprise

A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan

Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka

R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)

Deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokhan nalssikkaji

(Let’s get lit!)

Feel so high oh my gosh

Jeonbu seonmul gatji

Dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)

Oneul harun machi diamonds

I got I got I got a special day

Sijakhae Another chance

Dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake

Ttodasi nege geonne

Neoui Heartbeat check swag check

Jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check

Make your day

Du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa

Nunape

Nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo

It’s my day and your day

It’s a party party

Bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli

Oneul bam We rock the world

(Yeah just rock the world)

I can make the beat go

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

Baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

Uri mamdaero irwojiji

Deo kkumkkugo barae bi-bi-bi-birthday

Look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokhaejyeo nan

With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun

Hwansang gateun View

Jakku ipkkoriga ollaga

Modeun ge wanbyeokhae OK

Nuntteumyeon i modeun ge

Sarajyeodo eottae

Du nuneul majchundamyeon

Maeiri tto birthday

Somethin Kinda Crazy

Neodo neukkyeojiji

Nae mari da majji

Believe me kiss me

It’s your day

Du soneul kkok moeun chaero gyesok sangsanghae bwa

Everyday (All day)

Neoegeman jugo sipeo igeon Very special

It’s my day and your day

It’s a party party

Bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli

Oneul bam We rock the world

I can make the beat go

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

Baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

Uri mamdaero irwojiji

Deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party

Bam yeah yeah

I can make the beat go beat go

Bounce

Get it on get it on (bam yeah yeah)

Get it on get it on

Get it on get it on

We can make the beat go

Ba ra bam bam ba ra

Bam ba ram ba ra

Baro oneuriya

|It’s your birthday birthday

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

Uri mamdaero irwojiji

Deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu 'Birthday' - Red Velvet: 1, 2, 3 Mulai sekarang Kejutan

A sampai Z Momen ini untukmu

Hanya hari ini, Anda dapat melakukan apa saja.

R to V Ayo

(Ayo nyalakan!) Merasa sangat tinggi, oh, astaga, itu semua seperti hadiah.

Bodoh, bodoh.

Hari ini Harun Machi Diamonds

Saya mendapat, saya mendapat, saya mendapat hari istimewa memulai kesempatan lain

Kue Es Krim Manis diserahkan kepada Anda lagi

Cek Detak Jantung Anda, cek swag

Lihat aku sekarang, periksa matamu yang gemetar. Buatlah harimu

Bayangkan sesuatu dengan kedua tangan bersama-sama.

Di depan matamu

Saya ingin menunjukkan semua yang Anda inginkan. Ini hariku dan harimu, ini pesta, pesta

Api, ayo, ayo, ayo, ayo, ayo, ayo.

Malam ini Kami mengguncang dunia (Ya, hanya mengguncang dunia)

Aku bisa mengalahkannya

Ini hari ulang tahunmu, ulang tahun

Bam, bam-ba-ra, bam, ba-ram, ba-ra

Seluruh dunia bersinar dan sangat dingin, sedingin es Ulang tahun, Ulang tahun barusan.

Pesta, pop, pop sampanye (Wow, pop, pop sampanye)

Kami melakukan apa yang kami suka.

Bermimpi dan berharap lebih banyak Bi-bi-bi-Ulang Tahun