SEOUL - Red Velvet comeback dengan lagu 'Birthday' pada Senin (28/11/2022).
Lagu 'Birthday' masuk dalam mini album mereka bertajuk "The ReVe Festival 2022".
Lirik Lagu 'Birthday' - Red Velvet:
1 2 3 Jigeumbuteon da Surprise
A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan
Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka
R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)
Deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokhan nalssikkaji
(Let’s get lit!)
Feel so high oh my gosh
Jeonbu seonmul gatji
Dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)
Oneul harun machi diamonds
I got I got I got a special day
Sijakhae Another chance
Dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake
Ttodasi nege geonne
Neoui Heartbeat check swag check
Jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check
Make your day
Du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa
Nunape
Nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo
It’s my day and your day
It’s a party party
Bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli
Oneul bam We rock the world
(Yeah just rock the world)
I can make the beat go
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy
Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae bi-bi-bi-birthday
Look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokhaejyeo nan
With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun
Hwansang gateun View
Jakku ipkkoriga ollaga
Modeun ge wanbyeokhae OK
Nuntteumyeon i modeun ge
Sarajyeodo eottae
Du nuneul majchundamyeon
Maeiri tto birthday
Somethin Kinda Crazy
Neodo neukkyeojiji
Nae mari da majji
Believe me kiss me
It’s your day
Du soneul kkok moeun chaero gyesok sangsanghae bwa
Everyday (All day)
Neoegeman jugo sipeo igeon Very special
It’s my day and your day
It’s a party party
Bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli
Oneul bam We rock the world
I can make the beat go
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy
Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party
Bam yeah yeah
I can make the beat go beat go
Bounce
Get it on get it on (bam yeah yeah)
Get it on get it on
Get it on get it on
We can make the beat go
Ba ra bam bam ba ra
Bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
|It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy
Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party
Baca Juga: Peduli Pejuang Kanker, Donasi Rambut bersama Lifebuoy x MNC Peduli Tengah Berlangsung!