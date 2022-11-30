Share

Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet

Vania Ika Aldida, Jurnalis · Rabu 30 November 2022 16:50 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 11 30 619 2717944 lirik-lagu-birthday-red-velvet-W41Cgq69J0.jpg Red Velvet (Foto: SM Entertainment)
JAKARTA - Girl group asal Korea Selatan, Red Velvet, akhirnya merilis single terbaru mereka berjudul Birthday. Dirilis pada 28 November 2022 kemarin, lagu tersebut menandai comeback kedua mereka bersamaan dengan mini album bertajuk The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday.

Kembalinya Red Velvet dengan karya barunya bahkan disambut meriah oleh seluruh penggemarnya. Bahkan dua hari dirilis, Birthday kini sudah menduduki posisi keempat di trending YouTube Music.

Berikut lirik lagu Birthday - Red Velvet:

1 2 3 jigeumbuteon da Surprise

A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan

Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka

R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)

 

deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokhan nalssikkaji

(Let’s get lit!)

Feel so high oh my gosh

jeonbu seonmul gatji

dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)

oneul harun machi diamonds

 

I got I got I got a special day

sijakhae Another chance

dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake

ttodasi nege geonne

neoui Heartbeat check swag check

jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check

 

Make your day

du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa

nunape

nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo

 

It’s my day and your day

it’s a party party

bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli

oneul bam We rock the world

(Yeah just rock the world)

I can make the beat go

 

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

on sesangi Shine and so icy icy

 

birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

uri mamdaero irwojiji

deo kkumkkugo barae bi-bi-bi-birthday

 

look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokhaejyeo nan

With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun

hwansang gateun View

jakku ipkkoriga ollaga

modeun ge wanbyeokhae OK

 

nuntteumyeon i modeun ge

sarajyeodo eottae

du nuneul majchundamyeon

maeiri tto birthday

Somethin Kinda Crazy

neodo neukkyeojiji

nae mari da majji

believe me kiss me

 

It’s your day

du soneul kkok moeun chaero gyesok sangsanghae bwa

Everyday (All day)

neoegeman jugo sipeo igeon Very special

It’s my day and your day

it’s a party party

bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli

oneul bam We rock the world

I can make the beat go

 

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

on sesangi Shine and so icy icy

birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

uri mamdaero irwojiji

deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party

 

bam yeah yeah

I can make the beat go beat go

bounce

get it on get it on (bam yeah yeah)

get it on get it on

get it on get it on

We can make the beat go

 

ba ra bam bam ba ra

bam ba ram ba ra

baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

on sesangi Shine and so icy icy

 

birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

uri mamdaero irwojiji

 

deo kkumkkugo barae birthday party 

1
2

Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Berhak Bahagia - Aurel Hermansyah, Atta Halilintar & Mom Uung

Lirik Lagu Ayang - Nabila Maharani yang Viral di TikTok Tentang LDR

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Kau Rumahku dari Raissa Anggiani

Lirik Lagu Linting Daun dari Ayi Kreepeek, Lagu Tiktok Paling Booming

Lirik Lagu Cepmek, Cepat Mencintai Kamu dari Alif Dilan

Lirik Lagu Rumah ke Rumah dari Hindia

Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried dari OneRepublic

Lirik Lagu 1600 Kilometer dari Nufi Wardhana

