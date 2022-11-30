JAKARTA - Girl group asal Korea Selatan, Red Velvet, akhirnya merilis single terbaru mereka berjudul Birthday. Dirilis pada 28 November 2022 kemarin, lagu tersebut menandai comeback kedua mereka bersamaan dengan mini album bertajuk The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday.

Kembalinya Red Velvet dengan karya barunya bahkan disambut meriah oleh seluruh penggemarnya. Bahkan dua hari dirilis, Birthday kini sudah menduduki posisi keempat di trending YouTube Music.

Berikut lirik lagu Birthday - Red Velvet:

1 2 3 jigeumbuteon da Surprise

A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan

Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka

R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)

deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokhan nalssikkaji

(Let’s get lit!)

Feel so high oh my gosh

jeonbu seonmul gatji

dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)

oneul harun machi diamonds

I got I got I got a special day

sijakhae Another chance

dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake

ttodasi nege geonne

neoui Heartbeat check swag check

jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check

Make your day

du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa

nunape

nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo

It’s my day and your day

it’s a party party

bulkkocca taolla eoseo ppallippalli

oneul bam We rock the world

(Yeah just rock the world)

I can make the beat go

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

on sesangi Shine and so icy icy

birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

uri mamdaero irwojiji

deo kkumkkugo barae bi-bi-bi-birthday

look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokhaejyeo nan

With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun

hwansang gateun View

jakku ipkkoriga ollaga

modeun ge wanbyeokhae OK

nuntteumyeon i modeun ge

sarajyeodo eottae

du nuneul majchundamyeon

maeiri tto birthday

Somethin Kinda Crazy

neodo neukkyeojiji

nae mari da majji

believe me kiss me

It’s your day

du soneul kkok moeun chaero gyesok sangsanghae bwa

Everyday (All day)

neoegeman jugo sipeo igeon Very special

