Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried dari OneRepublic

Selasa 29 November 2022
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 11 29 619 2717027 lirik-lagu-i-ain-t-worried-dari-onerepublik-fCu4o82LV7.jpg Lirik I Ain't Worried dari OneRepublik (Foto: ist)
JAKARTA - Lagu I Ain't Worried dari OneRepublic dirilis pada 13 Mei 2022, melalui Mosley Music Group dan Interscope Records. Lagu I Ain't Worried menjadi spesial karena menjadi soundtrack film Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Lagu I Ain't Worried ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, dan Tyler Spry, dengan produksi dari Simon Oscroft dan John Nathaniel.

I Ain't Worried mengandung elemen single hit Peter Bjorn dan John tahun 2006 Young Folks dan menampilkan vokal latar dari putra Tedder, Copeland. OneRepublic adalah satu-satunya band yang membawakan lagu orisinal untuk film tersebut.

I Ain't Worried dari OneRepublik

Berikut lirik I Ain't Worried:

I don't know what you've been told

But time is running out, no need to take it slow

I'm stepping to you toe-to-toe

I should be scared, honey, maybe so

But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)

Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)

Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below

I ain't worried 'bout it

I ain't worried 'bout it

Hey!

I don't know what you've been told

But time is running out, so spend it like it's gold

I'm living like I'm nine-zeros

Got no regrets, even when I'm broke, yeah

I'm at my best when I got something I'm wanting to steal

Way too busy for them problems and problems to feel (yeah-yeah)

No stressing, just obsessin' with sealin' the deal

I'll take it in and let it go

But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)

Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)

Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below

I ain't worried 'bout it

I ain't worried 'bout it

Hey!

I ain't worried

(Ooh-ooh, oh-oh, ooh-ooh)

Oh, no-no

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)

Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)

Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below

I ain't worried 'bout it (ooh-aah, aah-ooh)

Hey!

I ain't worried 'bout it (ooh-ahh, aah-ooh)

Hey!

I ain't worried 'bout it

