JAKARTA - Lagu I Ain't Worried dari OneRepublic dirilis pada 13 Mei 2022, melalui Mosley Music Group dan Interscope Records. Lagu I Ain't Worried menjadi spesial karena menjadi soundtrack film Top Gun: Maverick (2022).
Lagu I Ain't Worried ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, dan Tyler Spry, dengan produksi dari Simon Oscroft dan John Nathaniel.
I Ain't Worried mengandung elemen single hit Peter Bjorn dan John tahun 2006 Young Folks dan menampilkan vokal latar dari putra Tedder, Copeland. OneRepublic adalah satu-satunya band yang membawakan lagu orisinal untuk film tersebut.
Berikut lirik I Ain't Worried:
I don't know what you've been told
But time is running out, no need to take it slow
I'm stepping to you toe-to-toe
I should be scared, honey, maybe so
But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below
I ain't worried 'bout it
I ain't worried 'bout it
Hey!
I don't know what you've been told
But time is running out, so spend it like it's gold
I'm living like I'm nine-zeros
Got no regrets, even when I'm broke, yeah
I'm at my best when I got something I'm wanting to steal
Way too busy for them problems and problems to feel (yeah-yeah)
No stressing, just obsessin' with sealin' the deal
I'll take it in and let it go
But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below
I ain't worried 'bout it
I ain't worried 'bout it
Hey!
I ain't worried
(Ooh-ooh, oh-oh, ooh-ooh)
Oh, no-no
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below
I ain't worried 'bout it (ooh-aah, aah-ooh)
Hey!
I ain't worried 'bout it (ooh-ahh, aah-ooh)
Hey!
I ain't worried 'bout it
