JAKARTA - Pada 6 Juli 2022, boy group Why Donโ€™t We mengumumkan vakum dari panggung musik dan membatalkan tur mereka. Keputusan itu diambil setelah terjadi konflik manajemen yang melibatkan manajer grup tersebut.ย

Bersamaan dengan pengumuman tersebut, lagu 8 Letters yang mereka rilis pada 19 Agustus 2018 kembali viral di TikTok. Tercatat, ada lebih dari 86.000 video yang menjadikan lagu tersebut sebagai sounds. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitarnya.ย

8 Letters-Why Don't We

Intro

F G Am C

F G Am C

Verse 1

F G

You know me the best

Am

You know my worst, see me hurt

C

But you don't judge

F G Am

That, right there, is the scariest feeling

C F G Am

Opening and closing up again

C

I've been hurt so I don't trust

F G Am C

Now here we are, staring at the ceiling

Pre-Chorus

F G Am C

I've said those words before but it was a lie

F G Am C

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F G

If all it is is eight letters

Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

Instrumental

F G Am C

F G Am C

Verse 2

F

Isn't it amazing

G

How almost every line

Am

On our hands align

C

When your hand's in mine

F

It's like I'm whole again

G

Isn't that a sign

Am C

I should speak my mind

Pre-Chorus

F G Am C

I've said those words before but it was a lie

F G Am C

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

Instrumental

F G Am C

F G Am C

Bridge

F G

When I close my eyes

Am C

It's you there in my mind

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

Why is it so hard to say?

Outro

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

When I close my eyes

C

It's you there in my mind (It's only you)

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

When I close my eyes

C

It's you there in my mind (you)

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

If all it is is eight letters.*

(SIS)