JAKARTA - Pada 6 Juli 2022, boy group Why Don’t We mengumumkan vakum dari panggung musik dan membatalkan tur mereka. Keputusan itu diambil setelah terjadi konflik manajemen yang melibatkan manajer grup tersebut.

Bersamaan dengan pengumuman tersebut, lagu 8 Letters yang mereka rilis pada 19 Agustus 2018 kembali viral di TikTok. Tercatat, ada lebih dari 86.000 video yang menjadikan lagu tersebut sebagai sounds. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitarnya.

8 Letters-Why Don't We

Intro

F G Am C

F G Am C

Verse 1

F G

You know me the best

Am

You know my worst, see me hurt

C

But you don't judge

F G Am

That, right there, is the scariest feeling

C F G Am

Opening and closing up again

C

I've been hurt so I don't trust

F G Am C

Now here we are, staring at the ceiling

Pre-Chorus

F G Am C

I've said those words before but it was a lie

F G Am C

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F G

If all it is is eight letters

Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

Instrumental

F G Am C

F G Am C

Verse 2

F

Isn't it amazing

G

How almost every line

Am

On our hands align

C

When your hand's in mine

F

It's like I'm whole again

G

Isn't that a sign

Am C

I should speak my mind

Pre-Chorus

F G Am C

I've said those words before but it was a lie

F G Am C

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

Instrumental

F G Am C

F G Am C

Bridge

F G

When I close my eyes

Am C

It's you there in my mind

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

Why is it so hard to say?

Outro

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

When I close my eyes

C

It's you there in my mind (It's only you)

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

When I close my eyes

C

It's you there in my mind (you)

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

If all it is is eight letters.*

