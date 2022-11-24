JAKARTA - Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘The Visitors’ yang dirilis ABBA pada 1981. Lagu ciptaan Bjorn Ulvaeus dan Benny Andersson itu bercerita tentang penyesalan seorang ibu melihat pertumbuhan anaknya.

Dia menyesal karena minimnya waktu yang dihabiskan bersama sang putri. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari putri Ulvaeus dan Faltskog, Linda Ulvaeus, yang masih berusia 7 tahun saat itu.

Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA

Verse 1

G Gm

Schoolbag in hand

D F#m

She leaves home in the early morning

G Gm

Waving goodbye

D F#m

With an absent-minded smile

G Gm

I watch her go

D F#m

With a surge of that well-known sadness

G A D

And I have to sit down for a while

Pre-Chorus

G A/C# D

The feeling that I'm losing her forever

F# G A D

And without really entering her world

D/F# G A/C# D

I'm glad whenever I can share her laughter

Asus4 Dsus4 D

That funny little girl

Chorus

G D

Slipping through my fingers all the time

F#m Em

I try to capture every minute

G D

The feeling in it

Asus4 A D

Slipping through my fingers all the time

G D

Do I really see what's in her mind

F#m Em

Each time I think I'm close to knowing

G D

She keeps on growing

Asus4 A D

Slipping through my fingers all the time

Verse 2

G Gm

Sleep in our eyes

D F#m

Her and me at the breakfast table

G Gm

Barely awake

D F#m

I let precious time go by

G Gm

Then when she's gone

D F#m

There's that odd melancholy feeling

G A D

And a sense of guilt I can't deny

Pre-Chorus

G A/C# D F#

What happened to the wonderful adventures

G A D

The places I had planned for us to go

D/F#

(Slipping through my fingers all the time)

G A/C#

Well some of that we did

D

But most we didn't

Asus4 Dsus4 D

And why I just don't know

Chorus

G D

Slipping through my fingers all the time

F#m Em

I try to capture every minute

G D

The feeling in it

Asus4 A D

Slipping through my fingers all the time

G D

Do I really see what's in her mind

F#m Em

Each time I think I'm close to knowing

G D

She keeps on growing

Asus4 A D

Slipping through my fingers all the time

Verse

G A D F#

Sometimes I wish that I could freeze the picture

G A D

And save it from the funny tricks of time

D/F# G A D

Slipping through my fingers

Solo

G D F#m Em G D Asus4 A D

G D F#m Em G D Asus4

Slipping through my fingers

D

All the time

Outro

G Gm

Schoolbag in hand

D F#m

She leaves home in the early morning

G Gm D F#m

Waving goodbye with an absent-minded smile*

