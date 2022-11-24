JAKARTA - Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘The Visitors’ yang dirilis ABBA pada 1981. Lagu ciptaan Bjorn Ulvaeus dan Benny Andersson itu bercerita tentang penyesalan seorang ibu melihat pertumbuhan anaknya.
Dia menyesal karena minimnya waktu yang dihabiskan bersama sang putri. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari putri Ulvaeus dan Faltskog, Linda Ulvaeus, yang masih berusia 7 tahun saat itu.
Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA
Verse 1
G Gm
Schoolbag in hand
D F#m
She leaves home in the early morning
G Gm
Waving goodbye
D F#m
With an absent-minded smile
G Gm
I watch her go
D F#m
With a surge of that well-known sadness
G A D
And I have to sit down for a while
Pre-Chorus
G A/C# D
The feeling that I'm losing her forever
F# G A D
And without really entering her world
D/F# G A/C# D
I'm glad whenever I can share her laughter
Asus4 Dsus4 D
That funny little girl
Chorus
G D
Slipping through my fingers all the time
F#m Em
I try to capture every minute
G D
The feeling in it
Asus4 A D
Slipping through my fingers all the time
G D
Do I really see what's in her mind
F#m Em
Each time I think I'm close to knowing
G D
She keeps on growing
Asus4 A D
Slipping through my fingers all the time
Verse 2
G Gm
Sleep in our eyes
D F#m
Her and me at the breakfast table
G Gm
Barely awake
D F#m
I let precious time go by
G Gm
Then when she's gone
D F#m
There's that odd melancholy feeling
G A D
And a sense of guilt I can't deny
Pre-Chorus
G A/C# D F#
What happened to the wonderful adventures
G A D
The places I had planned for us to go
D/F#
(Slipping through my fingers all the time)
G A/C#
Well some of that we did
D
But most we didn't
Asus4 Dsus4 D
And why I just don't know
Chorus
G D
Slipping through my fingers all the time
F#m Em
I try to capture every minute
G D
The feeling in it
Asus4 A D
Slipping through my fingers all the time
G D
Do I really see what's in her mind
F#m Em
Each time I think I'm close to knowing
G D
She keeps on growing
Asus4 A D
Slipping through my fingers all the time
Verse
G A D F#
Sometimes I wish that I could freeze the picture
G A D
And save it from the funny tricks of time
D/F# G A D
Slipping through my fingers
Solo
G D F#m Em G D Asus4 A D
G D F#m Em G D Asus4
Slipping through my fingers
D
All the time
Outro
G Gm
Schoolbag in hand
D F#m
She leaves home in the early morning
G Gm D F#m
Waving goodbye with an absent-minded smile*
