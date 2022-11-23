JAKARTA - Jungkook BTS menjadi salah satu artis yang mengisi OST Piala Dunia 2022 yang digelar di Qatar. FIFA resmi merilis video klip lagu Dreamers di YouTube, pada 22 November silam. Dalam sehari, video itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 12 juta kali.

Dreamers - Jungkook BTS

Intro

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

(Oh, RedOne)

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

Chorus

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, ’cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen ’cause we can see it

Post-Chorus

Here’s to the ones, that keep the passion

Respect, oh, yeah

Here’s to the ones, that can imagine

Respect, oh, yeah

Refrain

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

Verse

Gather ’round now, look at me (هاييا هاييا)

Respect the love the only way (هاييا هاييا)

If you wanna come, come with me (هاييا هاييا)

The door is open now every day (هاييا هاييا)

This one plus two, rendezvous all invited

This what we do, how we do

Chorus

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, ’cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen ’cause we can see it

Post-Chorus

Here’s to the ones, that keep the passion

Respect, oh, yeah

Here’s to the ones, that can imagine

Respect, oh, yeah

Refrain

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

Chorus

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, ’cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen ’cause we can see it

Post-Chorus

Here’s to the ones, that keep the passion

Respect, oh, yeah

Here’s to the ones, that can imagine

Respect, oh, yeah

Outro

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan

الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan*

