JAKARTA - Jungkook BTS menjadi salah satu artis yang mengisi OST Piala Dunia 2022 yang digelar di Qatar. FIFA resmi merilis video klip lagu Dreamers di YouTube, pada 22 November silam. Dalam sehari, video itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 12 juta kali.
Dreamers - Jungkook BTS
Intro
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
(Oh, RedOne)
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
Chorus
Look who we are, we are the dreamers
We make it happen, ’cause we believe it
Look who we are, we are the dreamers
We make it happen ’cause we can see it
Post-Chorus
Here’s to the ones, that keep the passion
Respect, oh, yeah
Here’s to the ones, that can imagine
Respect, oh, yeah
Refrain
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
Verse
Gather ’round now, look at me (هاييا هاييا)
Respect the love the only way (هاييا هاييا)
If you wanna come, come with me (هاييا هاييا)
The door is open now every day (هاييا هاييا)
This one plus two, rendezvous all invited
This what we do, how we do
Chorus
Look who we are, we are the dreamers
We make it happen, ’cause we believe it
Look who we are, we are the dreamers
We make it happen ’cause we can see it
Post-Chorus
Here’s to the ones, that keep the passion
Respect, oh, yeah
Here’s to the ones, that can imagine
Respect, oh, yeah
Refrain
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
Chorus
Look who we are, we are the dreamers
We make it happen, ’cause we believe it
Look who we are, we are the dreamers
We make it happen ’cause we can see it
Post-Chorus
Here’s to the ones, that keep the passion
Respect, oh, yeah
Here’s to the ones, that can imagine
Respect, oh, yeah
Outro
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan
الأ هو لا دان / ala hu la dan*
