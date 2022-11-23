JAKARTA - Lagu THE SHADE merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘Who Cares?’ yang dirilis Rex Orange County, pada 11 Maret 2022. Lagu itu bercerita tentang penyesalan seseorang karena kehilangan orang di masa lalu.

Lagu itu sebenarnya diperdengarkan Rex Orange County untuk pertama kalinya saat Live di Instagram untuk memeringati anniversary albumnya, ‘Apricot Princess’, pada April 2021.

THE SHADE - Rex Orange County

Intro

Bbmaj7 Fmaj7

Bbmaj7 Fmaj7

Verse 1

Bbmaj7

I was closing all the blinds

Fmaj7

Just so you could sleep the night through

Bbmaj7

I was staying by your side

Fmaj7

Just so I knew you were okay

Dm

And I was opening the door

Dm/C Bbmaj7 Bbmaj/C

Just to see if you would walk through

C#dim Dm

I started painting all the walls

Dm/C Bm7b5

Just to see if you like the shade

Chorus

Bbmaj7

I would love just to be stuck to your side

Fmaj7

Not with anybody else, anybody else

Bbmaj7

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Fmaj7

Please don’t go no no

Bbmaj7

I would love just to be stuck to your side

Fmaj7

Not with anybody else, anybody else

Bbmaj7

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Fmaj7

Please don’t go

Verse 2

Bbmaj7

You were holding out your hand

Fmaj7

Hoping I’ll be there to hold to

Bbmaj7

I went out to Amsterdam

Fmaj7

Just so I could give you some space

Dm

Then I kept opening my door

Dm/C Bbmaj7 Bbmaj/C

Just to see if you would walk through

C#dim Dm

I kept on painting all my walls

Dm/C Bm7b5

Just to see if you like the shade

Chorus

Bbmaj7

I would love just to be stuck to your side

Fmaj7

Not with anybody else, anybody else

Bbmaj

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Fmaj7

Please don’t go no no

Bbmaj7

I would love just to be stuck to your side

Fmaj7

Not with anybody else, anybody else

Bbmaj

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Fmaj7

Please don’t go oh oh

Outro

Bbmaj7 Fmaj7

Bbmaj7 Fmaj7*

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Melting dari Kali Uchis

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Made You Look dari Meghan Trainor

Baca Juga: Saatnya Anak Muda Bangkit Bersama untuk Indonesia bersama Astra

(SIS)