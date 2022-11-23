JAKARTA - Lagu THE SHADE merupakan salah satu track dalam album ‘Who Cares?’ yang dirilis Rex Orange County, pada 11 Maret 2022. Lagu itu bercerita tentang penyesalan seseorang karena kehilangan orang di masa lalu.
Lagu itu sebenarnya diperdengarkan Rex Orange County untuk pertama kalinya saat Live di Instagram untuk memeringati anniversary albumnya, ‘Apricot Princess’, pada April 2021.
THE SHADE - Rex Orange County
Intro
Bbmaj7 Fmaj7
Bbmaj7 Fmaj7
Verse 1
Bbmaj7
I was closing all the blinds
Fmaj7
Just so you could sleep the night through
Bbmaj7
I was staying by your side
Fmaj7
Just so I knew you were okay
Dm
And I was opening the door
Dm/C Bbmaj7 Bbmaj/C
Just to see if you would walk through
C#dim Dm
I started painting all the walls
Dm/C Bm7b5
Just to see if you like the shade
Chorus
Bbmaj7
I would love just to be stuck to your side
Fmaj7
Not with anybody else, anybody else
Bbmaj7
It's enough just to keep us occupied
Fmaj7
Please don’t go no no
Bbmaj7
I would love just to be stuck to your side
Fmaj7
Not with anybody else, anybody else
Bbmaj7
It's enough just to keep us occupied
Fmaj7
Please don’t go
Verse 2
Bbmaj7
You were holding out your hand
Fmaj7
Hoping I’ll be there to hold to
Bbmaj7
I went out to Amsterdam
Fmaj7
Just so I could give you some space
Dm
Then I kept opening my door
Dm/C Bbmaj7 Bbmaj/C
Just to see if you would walk through
C#dim Dm
I kept on painting all my walls
Dm/C Bm7b5
Just to see if you like the shade
Chorus
Bbmaj7
I would love just to be stuck to your side
Fmaj7
Not with anybody else, anybody else
Bbmaj
It's enough just to keep us occupied
Fmaj7
Please don’t go no no
Bbmaj7
I would love just to be stuck to your side
Fmaj7
Not with anybody else, anybody else
Bbmaj
It's enough just to keep us occupied
Fmaj7
Please don’t go oh oh
Outro
Bbmaj7 Fmaj7
Bbmaj7 Fmaj7*
