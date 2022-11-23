Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Love Me Like You Do dari Ellie Goulding

Dennira Prifta Binantari, Jurnalis · Rabu 23 November 2022 18:23 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 11 23 619 2713469 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-love-me-like-you-do-dari-ellie-goulding-07i0OhDsiV.jpg Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Love Me Like You Do dari Ellie Goulding. (Foto: Instagram/@elliegoulding)
JAKARTA - Lagu Love Me Like You Do yang dinyanyikan oleh Ellie Goulding merupakan salah satu soundtrack dalam film Shades of Grey, yang dirilis pada 2015. Single tersebut diciptakan oleh Savan Kotecha, Tove Lo, Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzadeh, dan Ali Payami dan masuk ke dalam album studio ketiga Goulding, 'Delirium', yang dirilis pada tahun yang sama.

Love Me Like You Do-Ellie Goulding

Intro

C G Am F

Verse 1

C

You're the light, you're the night

G

You're the color of my blood

Am

You're the cure, you're the pain

F

You're the only thing I wanna touch

G Am

Never knew that it could mean so much, so much

C

You're the fear, I don't care

G

'Cause I've never been so high

Am

Follow me to the dark

F

Let me take you past our satellites

G Am

You can see the world you brought to life,

to life

Chorus

C G

So love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

Am F

Love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

C G

Touch me like you do, t-t-touch me like you do

Am F

What are you waiting for?

Verse 2

C

Fading in, fading out

G

On the edge of paradise

Am

Every inch of your skin

F

Is a holy grail I've got to find

G Am

Only you can set my heart on fire, on fire

C G

Yeah, I'll let you set the pace

Am

'Cause I'm not thinking straight

F G

My head spinning around I can't see clear no more

Am

What are you waiting for?

Chorus

C G

So love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

Am F

Love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

C G

Touch me like you do, t-t-touch me like you do

Am F

What are you waiting for?

C G

So love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

Am F

Love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

C G

Touch me like you do, t-t-touch me like yo do

Am F

What are you waiting for?

C G Am F

Verse 3

C G

Yeah, I'll let you set the pace

Am

'Cause I'm not thinking straight

F G

My head spinning around I can't see clear no more

Am

What are you waiting for?

Chorus

C G

So love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

Am F

Love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

C G

Touch me like you do, t-t-touch me like youdo

Am F

What are you waiting for?

C G

So love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

Am F

Love me like you do, l-l-love me like you do

C G

Touch me like you do, t-t-touch me like you do

Am F

What are you waiting for?

Outro

C G Am F*

