JAKARTA - Lagu Melting merupakan salah satu track dalam extended play ‘Por Vida’ yang dirilis pada 8 Februari 2016. Lagu itu diciptakan oleh Alex Epton, Diplo, dan Dexter Tortoriello. Ketiganya sekaligus berperan sebagai produser lagu tersebut.
Melting - Kali Uchis
Intro
Ab Cm Bbm Eb
Verse 1
Ab
You are my church, you are my place of worship
Cm
I heard you're the plug, can I be the circuit?
Bbm
When I got court, I hope that you're the verdict
Eb
When you're around, my insides turn inverted
Ab
My blood start to rush when I see you, darling
Cm
I know you're nearby and I know your purpose
Bbm
Take one look at you, you're heaven's incarnate
Eb
What is this spell, baby? Please show some mercy
Chorus
Ab Cm
Melting like an ice cream
Bbm Eb
When you smile
Ab Cm
Melting, you're a daydream
Bbm Eb
Stay a while
Verse 2
Ab
I pray that I can learn to be funny
Cm
I'm watching every stand-up comedy
Bbm
Just hoping that it will rub off on me
Eb
So you'll smile at everything I say
Ab
You got some soft lips and some pearly whites
Cm
I wanna touch them in the dead of night
Bbm
Your smile ignites just like a candlelight
Eb
Then somehow I know everything's alright
Chorus
Ab Cm
Melting like an ice cream
Bbm Eb
When you smile
Ab Cm
Melting, you're a daydream
Bbm Eb
Stay a while
Interlude
Ab C Bbm Eb
Outro
Ab Cm
Melting like an ice cream
Bbm Eb
When you smile
Ab Cm
Melting, you're a daydream
Bbm Eb
Stay a while.*
(SIS)