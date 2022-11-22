JAKARTA - Lagu Melting merupakan salah satu track dalam extended play ‘Por Vida’ yang dirilis pada 8 Februari 2016. Lagu itu diciptakan oleh Alex Epton, Diplo, dan Dexter Tortoriello. Ketiganya sekaligus berperan sebagai produser lagu tersebut.

Melting - Kali Uchis

Intro

Ab Cm Bbm Eb

Verse 1

Ab

You are my church, you are my place of worship

Cm

I heard you're the plug, can I be the circuit?

Bbm

When I got court, I hope that you're the verdict

Eb

When you're around, my insides turn inverted

Ab

My blood start to rush when I see you, darling

Cm

I know you're nearby and I know your purpose

Bbm

Take one look at you, you're heaven's incarnate

Eb

What is this spell, baby? Please show some mercy

Chorus

Ab Cm

Melting like an ice cream

Bbm Eb

When you smile

Ab Cm

Melting, you're a daydream

Bbm Eb

Stay a while

Verse 2

Ab

I pray that I can learn to be funny

Cm

I'm watching every stand-up comedy

Bbm

Just hoping that it will rub off on me

Eb

So you'll smile at everything I say

Ab

You got some soft lips and some pearly whites

Cm

I wanna touch them in the dead of night

Bbm

Your smile ignites just like a candlelight

Eb

Then somehow I know everything's alright

Chorus

Ab Cm

Melting like an ice cream

Bbm Eb

When you smile

Ab Cm

Melting, you're a daydream

Bbm Eb

Stay a while

Interlude

Ab C Bbm Eb

Outro

Ab Cm

Melting like an ice cream

Bbm Eb

When you smile

Ab Cm

Melting, you're a daydream

Bbm Eb

Stay a while.*

