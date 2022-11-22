JAKARTA - Meghan Trainor merilis Made You Look pada 21 Oktober 2022. Lagu itu merupakan single kedua dari album studio kelima miliknya, ‘Takin’ It Back’ yang dirilis pada waktu bersamaan.

Lagu ini terinspirasi dari rasa tidak percaya diri yang dialami Trainor setelah melahirkan anak pertamanya. Setelah menjalani konseling, terapis meminta dia untuk melihat dirinya sendiri tanpa busana selama 5 menit. Saat itulah lagu ini tercipta.

Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

Chorus

A

I could have my Gucci on

C#/F F#m

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

D

But even with nothin' on

E A

Bet, I made you look (I made you look)

Verse 1

A

I'll make you double take

A

Soon as I walk away

A

Call up your chiropractor

A

Just in case your neck break

D E A

Ooh, tell me whatcha, whatcha, what you gon' do, ooh?

A

'Cause I'm 'bout to make a scene

A

Double up that sunscreen

A

I'm 'bout to turn the heat up

A

Gonna make your glasses steam

D E A

Ooh, tell me whatcha, whatcha, what you gon' do, ooh?

Pre-Chorus

F#m

When I do my walk, walk

A

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop

B

'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got

E D

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (Bop bop, bop)

Chorus

A

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

C#/F F#m

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

D

But even with nothin' on

E A

Bet, I made you look (I made you look)

A

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (Take it off)

C#/F F#m

But I'm hotter when my morning hair's a mess

D

But even with my hoodie on

E A

Bet, I made you look, mhmm (I made you look)

Verse 2

A

And once you get a taste

A

You'll never be the same

A

This ain't that ordinary

A

It's that fourteen karat cake

D E A

Ooh, tell me whatcha, whatcha, what you gon' do, ooh?

Pre-Chorus

F#m

When I do my walk, walk

A

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop

B

'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got

E D

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (Bop bop, bop)

Chorus

A

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

C#/F F#m

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

D

But even with nothin' on

E A

Bet, I made you look (Said, I made you look)

A

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (Take it off, baby)

C#/F F#m

But I'm hotter when my morning hair's a mess

D

But even with my hoodie on

E A

Bet, I made you look (Said, I made you look).*

