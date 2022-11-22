JAKARTA - Sam Smith dan Kim Petras resmi merilis lagu Unholy, pada 22 September 2022. Lagu itu merupakan single kedua dari album ‘Gloria’ yang akan dirilis Smith pada tahun depan.

Lagu itu masuk dalam nominasi Best Pop Duo/Group Performance dalam Grammy Awards ke-65 yang rencananya akan digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada 5 Februari 2023.

Unholly - Sim Smith feat Kim Petras

Intro

C# D

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

C#

At the body shop

D

Doin' somethin' unholy

C#

Lucky, lucky girl (Ooh)

D C#

Lucky, lucky girl (Yeah, yeah)

C#

Lucky, lucky girl (Uh)

D C#

Lucky, lucky girl

Verse 1

C#

A lucky, lucky girl

D C#

She got married to a boy like you

D C#

She'd kick you out if she ever, ever knew

D C# D

'Bout all the **** you tell me that you do

C#

Dirty, dirty boy

D C# D

You know everyone is talkin' on the scene

C#

I hear them whisperin' 'bout the places that you've been

D C# D

And how you don't know how to keep your business clean

Chorus

C# D

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

C#

At the body shop

D

Doin' somethin' unholy

C# D

He's sat back while she's droppin' it

C#

She be poppin' it

D

Yeah, she put it down slowly

C# D

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at

C# D

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that

C# D

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

C#

At the body shop

D

Doin' somethin' unholy (Woo)

Verse 2

C# D

Mm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the addy (Yeah, yeah)

C# D

Give me love, give me Fendi, my Balenciaga daddy

C# D

You gon' need to bag it up 'cause I'm spendin' on Rodeo (Woo)

C# D

You can watch me back it up, I'll be gone in the A.M. (Yeah)

C# D

And he, he get me Prada, get me Miu Miu like Rihanna (Ah)

C# D

He always call me 'cause I never cause no drama

C# D

And when you want it, baby, I know I got you covered

C# D

And when you need it, baby, just jump under the covers (Yeah)

Chorus

C# D

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

C#

At the body shop

D

Doin' somethin' unholy

C# D

He's sat back while she's droppin' it

C#

She be poppin' it

D

Yeah, she put it down slowly

C# D

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at

C# D

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that

C# D

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

C#

At the body shop

D

Doin' somethin' unholy (Woo)

Outro

C# D

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh (Unholy)

C# D

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh (Unholy)

C# D

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh (Yeah, yeah)

C# D

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh*

