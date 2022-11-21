LIRIK lagu Wish I Didn't Miss You yang dirilis Angie Stone pada 2001. Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album Mahogany Soul.
Wish I Didn't Miss You - Angie Stone
Verse:
Cm
Same old story is back again
Bb
She's not a lover, she's just a friend
Ab Gm Fm Cm
I'm sick and tired for you to blame on me
Cm
Now you think it's funny
Bb
Now you wanna spend your money, on girls
Ab Gm Fm
But you forgot when you were down
Cm
That I was around
Pre-Chorus:
Cm
Call my love, hang up, call again
Bb
What in the world is happening
Ab Gm Fm Cm
Listen in, but don't yell at me
Cm
Isn't it ironic
Bb
all you wanna do is smoke chronic
Ab Gm Fm
Boy, you forgot when you were down
Cm
Who was around
Chorus:
Cm
I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore
Bb
Waiting for love to walk through the door
Ab Gm Fm Cm
I wish I didn't miss you anymore
Verse:
Cm
Memories don't live like people do
Bb
I'm sick for ever believing you
Ab Gm
Wish you'd bring back the man I knew
Fm Cm
Was good to me, oh Lord
Cm
Everytime you say you're coming
Bb
Boy, you disappoint me, honey
Ab Gm Fm
How well you forgot when you were down
Cm
And I was around
Chorus:
Cm
I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore
Bb
Waiting for love to walk through the door
Ab Gm Fm Cm
I wish I didn't miss you anymore
I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore
Bb
Waiting for love to walk through the door
Ab Gm Fm Cm
I wish I didn't miss you anymore
Verse:
Cm
One of these days, it's gonna happen to you
Bb
Missing a love like I'm missing you, babe
yeah yeah
Cm
One of these days, when your dreams come true
Bb
That's the one that's gonna do it to you
Cm Bb
Oh oh oh, yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah
Chorus:
Cm
I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore
Bb
Waiting for love to walk through the door
Ab Gm Fm Cm
I wish I didn't miss you anymore
Cm
I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore
Bb
Waiting for love to walk through the door
Ab Gm Fm Cm
I wish I didn't miss you anymore
Baca Juga: Berkat Minyak Jelantah, Mahasiswa UPER Juarai Kompetisi Migas Internasional
(CLO)