LIRIK lagu Wish I Didn't Miss You yang dirilis Angie Stone pada 2001. Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album Mahogany Soul.

Wish I Didn't Miss You - Angie Stone

Verse:

Cm

Same old story is back again

Bb

She's not a lover, she's just a friend

Ab Gm Fm Cm

I'm sick and tired for you to blame on me

Cm

Now you think it's funny

Bb

Now you wanna spend your money, on girls

Ab Gm Fm

But you forgot when you were down

Cm

That I was around

Pre-Chorus:

Cm

Call my love, hang up, call again

Bb

What in the world is happening

Ab Gm Fm Cm

Listen in, but don't yell at me

Cm

Isn't it ironic

Bb

all you wanna do is smoke chronic

Ab Gm Fm

Boy, you forgot when you were down

Cm

Who was around

Chorus:

Cm

I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore

Bb

Waiting for love to walk through the door

Ab Gm Fm Cm

I wish I didn't miss you anymore

Verse:

Cm

Memories don't live like people do

Bb

I'm sick for ever believing you

Ab Gm

Wish you'd bring back the man I knew

Fm Cm

Was good to me, oh Lord

Cm

Everytime you say you're coming

Bb

Boy, you disappoint me, honey

Ab Gm Fm

How well you forgot when you were down

Cm

And I was around

Chorus:

Cm

I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore

Bb

Waiting for love to walk through the door

Ab Gm Fm Cm

I wish I didn't miss you anymore

Cm

I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore

Bb

Waiting for love to walk through the door

Ab Gm Fm Cm

I wish I didn't miss you anymore

Verse:

Cm

One of these days, it's gonna happen to you

Bb

Missing a love like I'm missing you, babe

yeah yeah

Cm

One of these days, when your dreams come true

Bb

That's the one that's gonna do it to you

Cm Bb

Oh oh oh, yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah

Chorus:

Cm

I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore

Bb

Waiting for love to walk through the door

Ab Gm Fm Cm

I wish I didn't miss you anymore

Cm

I can't eat, I can't sleep anymore

Bb

Waiting for love to walk through the door

Ab Gm Fm Cm

I wish I didn't miss you anymore

