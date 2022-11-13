JAKARTA - Band asal Swedia, Ghost merilis lagu Mary On A Cross, pada 13 September 2019. Lagu itu diambil dari extended play ‘Seven Inches of Satanic Panic’ yang dirilis oleh Loma Vista Recordings. Lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok dengan lebih dari 400.000 penggunaan audio.Berikut detail liriknya.

Mary On A Cross-Ghost

Intro

Em G D

Em G D

Verse 1

Em G D

We were speeding together down the dark avenues

Em G D

But besides all the stardom, all we got was blues

Em G D

But through all the sorrow, we've been riding high

C Em

And the truth of the matter is I never let you go

D

Let you go

Em G D

We were scanning the cities, rocking to pay their dues

Em G D

But besides all the glamor, all we got was bruised

Em G D

But through all the sorrow, we've been riding high

C Em

And the truth of the matter is I never let you go

D

Let you go

Chorus

G Em Bm

You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a

D G

Mary on a cross

Em Bm

Not just another bloody Mary, Mary on a

D C

Mary on a cross

G D Em

If you choose to run away with me

D C

I will tickle you internally

G D

And I see nothing wrong with that

Em G D

Em G D

Verse 2

Em G D

We were searching for reasons to play by the rules

Em G D

But we quickly found out it was just for fools

Em G D

Now through all the sorrow, we'll be riding high

C Em

And the truth of the matter is I never let you go

D

Let you go

Bm C D

G Em Bm

You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a

D G

Mary on a cross

Em Bm

Not just another bloody Mary, Mary on a

D

Mary on a

Chorus

G Em Bm

You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a

D G

Mary on a cross

Em Bm

Not just another bloody Mary, Mary on a

D C

Mary on a cross

G D Em

If you choose to run away with me

D C

I will tickle you internally

G D

And I see nothing wrong with that

Em C G

Outro

G D Am Em C

(Mary on a, Mary on a cross) Nothing wrong

G

with that

G D Am Em C

(Mary on a, Mary on a cross) Nothing wrong

G

With that

G D Am Em C

(Mary on a, Mary on a cross)

G

G D G

(Mary on a) Mary on a cross*

(SIS)