JAKARTA - Band asal Swedia, Ghost merilis lagu Mary On A Cross, pada 13 September 2019. Lagu itu diambil dari extended play ‘Seven Inches of Satanic Panic’ yang dirilis oleh Loma Vista Recordings. Lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok dengan lebih dari 400.000 penggunaan audio.Berikut detail liriknya.
Mary On A Cross-Ghost
Intro
Em G D
Em G D
Verse 1
Em G D
We were speeding together down the dark avenues
Em G D
But besides all the stardom, all we got was blues
Em G D
But through all the sorrow, we've been riding high
C Em
And the truth of the matter is I never let you go
D
Let you go
Em G D
We were scanning the cities, rocking to pay their dues
Em G D
But besides all the glamor, all we got was bruised
Em G D
But through all the sorrow, we've been riding high
C Em
And the truth of the matter is I never let you go
D
Let you go
Chorus
G Em Bm
You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a
D G
Mary on a cross
Em Bm
Not just another bloody Mary, Mary on a
D C
Mary on a cross
G D Em
If you choose to run away with me
D C
I will tickle you internally
G D
And I see nothing wrong with that
Em G D
Em G D
Verse 2
Em G D
We were searching for reasons to play by the rules
Em G D
But we quickly found out it was just for fools
Em G D
Now through all the sorrow, we'll be riding high
C Em
And the truth of the matter is I never let you go
D
Let you go
Bm C D
Pre-Chorus
G Em Bm
You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a
D G
Mary on a cross
Em Bm
Not just another bloody Mary, Mary on a
D
Mary on a
Chorus
G Em Bm
You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a
D G
Mary on a cross
Em Bm
Not just another bloody Mary, Mary on a
D C
Mary on a cross
G D Em
If you choose to run away with me
D C
I will tickle you internally
G D
And I see nothing wrong with that
Em C G
Outro
G D Am Em C
(Mary on a, Mary on a cross) Nothing wrong
G
with that
G D Am Em C
(Mary on a, Mary on a cross) Nothing wrong
G
With that
G D Am Em C
(Mary on a, Mary on a cross)
G
G D G
(Mary on a) Mary on a cross*
