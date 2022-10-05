JAKARTA - Teddy Adhitya merilis lagu dan video klip Just You, pada 21 Agustus 2021. Lagu itu merupakan satu dari total 10 lagu yang ada di album 'Question Mark ((?))'. Album yang dirilis TED Records itu dirilisnya pada 23 Agustus 2019. Berikut detail lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.
Just You - Teddy Adhitya
Intro
Amaj7 A7 Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7
Verse 1
Amaj7
I've been alone for a while
A7
I've been lost and found
Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7
I don't know what I been doin'
Amaj7
I thought this loneliness
A7
Will be for a while
Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7
I have no reason to keep this smile
Amaj7
And here comes the light
A7
That really show me what is real
Dmaj7
Deep in the ocean
Fmaj7 Gmaj7 Amaj7
You become my lover and my best friend
Chorus
Amaj7 Em7 A9 Dmaj7
Tell me everything about you
Dm7
Never felt like this before
G9 C#maj7
The love feels so true
C#7
Every little thing that you do
F#maj7
Ain't exaggerating but no
F7 G#7
I won't take two
C#maj7
Just you
Interlude
m7 E9 Amaj7
Verse 2
Amaj7
Your kisses ease my doubts
A7
Words of love like shooting stars
Dmaj7
You pulled me outta dark
Fmaj7 Gmaj7
The heart you leave the mark
Amaj7 A7
Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful
Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7
Like the ocean so complexly beautiful
Amaj7
I wanna dive so deep
A7
I wanna hear your story
Dmaj7
I want to help you grow
Fmaj7 Gmaj7
I want you help me grow
Amaj7
My search is over (Search is over)
A7
I got discovered (I got discovered)
Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7
I don't know what I be without you now
Chorus
Amaj7 Em7 A9 Dmaj7
Tell me everything about you
Dm7
Never felt like this before
G9 C#maj7
The love feels so true
C#7
Every little thing that you do
F#maj7
Ain't exaggerating but no
F7 G#7
I won't take two
#maj7
Just you
G#m7 C#9 F#maj7 F#m7
Tell me everything about you
Outro
Amaj7
Your kisses ease my doubts
A7
Words of love like shooting stars
Dmaj7
You pulled me outta dark
Fmaj7 Gmaj7
The heart you leave the mark
Amaj7 A7
Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful
Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7
Like the ocean so complexly beautiful*
