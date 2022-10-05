JAKARTA - Teddy Adhitya merilis lagu dan video klip Just You, pada 21 Agustus 2021. Lagu itu merupakan satu dari total 10 lagu yang ada di album 'Question Mark ((?))'. Album yang dirilis TED Records itu dirilisnya pada 23 Agustus 2019. Berikut detail lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.

Just You - Teddy Adhitya

Intro

Amaj7 A7 Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7

Verse 1

Amaj7

I've been alone for a while

A7

I've been lost and found

Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7

I don't know what I been doin'

Amaj7

I thought this loneliness

A7

Will be for a while

Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7

I have no reason to keep this smile

Amaj7

And here comes the light

A7

That really show me what is real

Dmaj7

Deep in the ocean

Fmaj7 Gmaj7 Amaj7

You become my lover and my best friend

Chorus

Amaj7 Em7 A9 Dmaj7

Tell me everything about you

Dm7

Never felt like this before

G9 C#maj7

The love feels so true

C#7

Every little thing that you do

F#maj7

Ain't exaggerating but no

F7 G#7

I won't take two

C#maj7

Just you

Interlude

m7 E9 Amaj7

Verse 2

Amaj7

Your kisses ease my doubts

A7

Words of love like shooting stars

Dmaj7

You pulled me outta dark

Fmaj7 Gmaj7

The heart you leave the mark

Amaj7 A7

Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful

Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7

Like the ocean so complexly beautiful

Amaj7

I wanna dive so deep

A7

I wanna hear your story

Dmaj7

I want to help you grow

Fmaj7 Gmaj7

I want you help me grow

Amaj7

My search is over (Search is over)

A7

I got discovered (I got discovered)

Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7

I don't know what I be without you now

Chorus

Amaj7 Em7 A9 Dmaj7

Tell me everything about you

Dm7

Never felt like this before

G9 C#maj7

The love feels so true

C#7

Every little thing that you do

F#maj7

Ain't exaggerating but no

F7 G#7

I won't take two

#maj7

Just you

G#m7 C#9 F#maj7 F#m7

Tell me everything about you

Outro

Amaj7

Your kisses ease my doubts

A7

Words of love like shooting stars

Dmaj7

You pulled me outta dark

Fmaj7 Gmaj7

The heart you leave the mark

Amaj7 A7

Like a sunset after the rain you're so colorful

Dmaj7 Fmaj7 Gmaj7

Like the ocean so complexly beautiful*

BACA JUGA: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Caramel, Single Baru 5 Seconds of Summer

BACA JUGA: Regi Datau Ungkap Alasan Pertahankan Rumah Tangga dengan Ayu Dewi

(SIS)