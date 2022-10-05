JAKARTA - Band rock asal Australia, 5 Seconds of Summer merilis single terbarunya, Caramel, pada 23 September 2022. Lagu itu merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album terbaru mereka, ‘5SOS5’. Berikut detail lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.

Caramel - 5 Seconds of Summer

Intro

F Am C

F Am C

Verse

F Am C

Under the East gotta leave I need a way out

F Am C

Lookin’ at me colourin’ all of the lines now

F Am C

You only break when you take the bend too far

F Am C

Don’t like it fake I relate I think it’s true love

Pre Chorus

F G Am

It’s been a while since you and I been Where we started

F C G

I don’t wanna let it fade away

Chorus

F

It used to be easy

Am C

Now you can’t even look at me in the ey

F

A Visceral feelin’

Am C

That I can never leave behind

F

And it’s under my skin but I can’t reach it

Am c

And you know where I’ve been so we play pretend

F Am C

It used to be easy It used to be easy

Post Chorus

F G Am C

F G Am C

Verse

F

I know it well, caramel I feel the comedown

Am C

(Feel the comedown) yeah

F Am C

We’ve been to hell I can tell we’re slowing down now

F Am C

Ohh you bring up the past didn’t ask give me the know-how

(I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry)

F Am C

So we make it last another glass until we come ‘round

Pre-Chorus

F G Am

It’s been a while since you and I been where we started

F C G

I don’t wanna let it fade away

Chorus

F

It used to be easy

Am C

Now you can’t even look at me in the eye

F

A visceral feelin’

Am C

That I can never leave behind

F

And it’s under my skin but I can’t reach it

Am C

And you know wher i’ve been so we play pretend

F Am C

It used to be easy It used to be easy

Bridge

F Am C

Love like a landslide I kiss you goodnight

F Am C

Love like a landslide I kiss you goodnight

F G Am C

It used to be easy

Outro

F G Am C

F G Am C

F G Am C

F G Am C

C*

