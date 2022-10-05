JAKARTA - Band rock asal Australia, 5 Seconds of Summer merilis single terbarunya, Caramel, pada 23 September 2022. Lagu itu merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album terbaru mereka, ‘5SOS5’. Berikut detail lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.
Caramel - 5 Seconds of Summer
Intro
F Am C
F Am C
Verse
F Am C
Under the East gotta leave I need a way out
F Am C
Lookin’ at me colourin’ all of the lines now
F Am C
You only break when you take the bend too far
F Am C
Don’t like it fake I relate I think it’s true love
Pre Chorus
F G Am
It’s been a while since you and I been Where we started
F C G
I don’t wanna let it fade away
Chorus
F
It used to be easy
Am C
Now you can’t even look at me in the ey
F
A Visceral feelin’
Am C
That I can never leave behind
F
And it’s under my skin but I can’t reach it
Am c
And you know where I’ve been so we play pretend
F Am C
It used to be easy It used to be easy
Post Chorus
F G Am C
F G Am C
Verse
F
I know it well, caramel I feel the comedown
Am C
(Feel the comedown) yeah
F Am C
We’ve been to hell I can tell we’re slowing down now
F Am C
Ohh you bring up the past didn’t ask give me the know-how
(I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry)
F Am C
So we make it last another glass until we come ‘round
Pre-Chorus
F G Am
It’s been a while since you and I been where we started
F C G
I don’t wanna let it fade away
Chorus
F
It used to be easy
Am C
Now you can’t even look at me in the eye
F
A visceral feelin’
Am C
That I can never leave behind
F
And it’s under my skin but I can’t reach it
Am C
And you know wher i’ve been so we play pretend
F Am C
It used to be easy It used to be easy
Bridge
F Am C
Love like a landslide I kiss you goodnight
F Am C
Love like a landslide I kiss you goodnight
F G Am C
It used to be easy
Outro
F G Am C
F G Am C
F G Am C
F G Am C
C*
BACA JUGA: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Older, Single Baru 5 Seconds of Summer
BACA JUGA: Regi Datau Ungkap Alasan Pertahankan Rumah Tangga dengan Ayu Dewi
(SIS)