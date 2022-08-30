Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar School in Jakarta dari NIKI

Nindy Sabila, Jurnalis · Selasa 30 Agustus 2022 09:11 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 08 30 619 2657149 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-school-in-jakarta-dari-niki-KxrTiGuj7K.jpg NIKI. (Foto: Instagram/@nikizefanya)
A A A

JAKARTA - NIKI resmi merilis lagu School in Jakarta, pada 5 Agustus 2022. Lewat lagu ini, dia berkisah tentang kisah cintanya semasa masih bersekolah di SMA. Setelah 3 pekan dirilis, lagu ini masih berada di peringkat 33 Top Music Videos Indonesia di YouTube. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lengkapnya. 

School in Jakarta - NIKI 

Verse 1

Bb Bb

Didn’t you hear Amanda’s moving back to Colorado?

Bb

It’s 2013 and the end of my life

Gm

Freshman year’s about to plummet

Gm

Just a little harder but it didn’t cause we kissed on that Halloween night

Verse 2

Bb

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa

Bb

It was orange from 3% peroxide, thanks to you

Gm

I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra’s,

Gm

I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew

Pre-Chorus

Bb

Now there’s drama (drama), found a club for that

Bb

Where I met ya (met ya), had a heart attack

Gm

Yadda yadda, at the end, yeah we burned

Gm

Made a couple U-turns, you were it til you weren’t

Chorus

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Bb Bb

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

Cm Cm

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Gm F

Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga

Bb Bb

I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter

Cm Cm

You love/hate your mother, so do I

Gm F

Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta

Verse 3

Bb

Got a group assignment, I’ll be at Vall’s place

Bb

You don’t text at all and only call when you’re off your face

Gm

I’m petty and say, “Call me when you’re not unstable”

Gm

I lie and tell you I’ll be getting drunk at Rachel’s

Pre-Chorus

Bb

I wasn’t, She doesn’t even drink

Bb

But I couldn’t have you sit there and think

Gm

That you’re better, cause you’re older

Eb

Are you better, now that we’re older?

Chorus

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Bb Bb

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

Cm Cm

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Gm F

Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, a comedy drama

Bb Bb

I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter

Cm Cm

You love/hate your mother, so do I

Gm F

Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta

[Bridge]

Bb

Natasha’s moving to New York (New York)

Bb

Probably sometime in August

Gm

And I’m spending the summer in Singapore

Eb

I’m so sad I can’t tell you shit anymore

Bb

I made friends with Abby this year

Bb

We’re moving in in March or so

Gm

And although you bring me to tears,

Gm

I’m glad that we gave it a go

Outro

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, American summer

Bb Bb

Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana

Cm Cm

I was your piñata, she was a star-charter

Gm F

Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, I won’t but I wanna

Bb Bb

Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up?

Cm Cm

Say thanks to your mama, now we’re through

Gm F N.C.

Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta*

1
2

Berita Terkait

Lirik Lagu

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Apakah Ini Cinta dari Judika

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Apakah Ini Cinta dari Judika

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Nala dari Tulus

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Nala dari Tulus

Lirik Lagu Lepaskanmu dari Nadya Holscher

Lirik Lagu Lepaskanmu dari Nadya Holscher

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As It Was dari Harry Styles

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar As It Was dari Harry Styles

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Joko Tingkir Ngombe Dawet

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Joko Tingkir Ngombe Dawet

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ojo Dibandingke

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ojo Dibandingke

Lirik Lagu Berkibarlah Benderaku Ciptaan Ibu Sud

Lirik Lagu Berkibarlah Benderaku Ciptaan Ibu Sud

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Mata Mata Harimu Ziva Magnolya

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Mata Mata Harimu Ziva Magnolya

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini