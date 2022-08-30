JAKARTA - NIKI resmi merilis lagu School in Jakarta, pada 5 Agustus 2022. Lewat lagu ini, dia berkisah tentang kisah cintanya semasa masih bersekolah di SMA. Setelah 3 pekan dirilis, lagu ini masih berada di peringkat 33 Top Music Videos Indonesia di YouTube. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lengkapnya.
School in Jakarta - NIKI
Verse 1
Bb Bb
Didn’t you hear Amanda’s moving back to Colorado?
Bb
It’s 2013 and the end of my life
Gm
Freshman year’s about to plummet
Gm
Just a little harder but it didn’t cause we kissed on that Halloween night
Verse 2
Bb
I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa
Bb
It was orange from 3% peroxide, thanks to you
Gm
I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra’s,
Gm
I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew
Pre-Chorus
Bb
Now there’s drama (drama), found a club for that
Bb
Where I met ya (met ya), had a heart attack
Gm
Yadda yadda, at the end, yeah we burned
Gm
Made a couple U-turns, you were it til you weren’t
Chorus
Eb Eb
High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Bb Bb
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
Cm Cm
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Gm F
Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder
Eb Eb
High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
Bb Bb
I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter
Cm Cm
You love/hate your mother, so do I
Gm F
Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta
Verse 3
Bb
Got a group assignment, I’ll be at Vall’s place
Bb
You don’t text at all and only call when you’re off your face
Gm
I’m petty and say, “Call me when you’re not unstable”
Gm
I lie and tell you I’ll be getting drunk at Rachel’s
Pre-Chorus
Bb
I wasn’t, She doesn’t even drink
Bb
But I couldn’t have you sit there and think
Gm
That you’re better, cause you’re older
Eb
Are you better, now that we’re older?
Chorus
Eb Eb
High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Bb Bb
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
Cm Cm
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Gm F
Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder
Eb Eb
High school in Jakarta, a comedy drama
Bb Bb
I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter
Cm Cm
You love/hate your mother, so do I
Gm F
Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta
[Bridge]
Bb
Natasha’s moving to New York (New York)
Bb
Probably sometime in August
Gm
And I’m spending the summer in Singapore
Eb
I’m so sad I can’t tell you shit anymore
Bb
I made friends with Abby this year
Bb
We’re moving in in March or so
Gm
And although you bring me to tears,
Gm
I’m glad that we gave it a go
Outro
Eb Eb
High school in Jakarta, American summer
Bb Bb
Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana
Cm Cm
I was your piñata, she was a star-charter
Gm F
Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder
Eb Eb
High school in Jakarta, I won’t but I wanna
Bb Bb
Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up?
Cm Cm
Say thanks to your mama, now we’re through
Gm F N.C.
Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta*