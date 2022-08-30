JAKARTA - NIKI resmi merilis lagu School in Jakarta, pada 5 Agustus 2022. Lewat lagu ini, dia berkisah tentang kisah cintanya semasa masih bersekolah di SMA. Setelah 3 pekan dirilis, lagu ini masih berada di peringkat 33 Top Music Videos Indonesia di YouTube. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar lengkapnya.

School in Jakarta - NIKI

Verse 1

Bb Bb

Didn’t you hear Amanda’s moving back to Colorado?

Bb

It’s 2013 and the end of my life

Gm

Freshman year’s about to plummet

Gm

Just a little harder but it didn’t cause we kissed on that Halloween night

Verse 2

Bb

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa

Bb

It was orange from 3% peroxide, thanks to you

Gm

I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra’s,

Gm

I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew

Pre-Chorus

Bb

Now there’s drama (drama), found a club for that

Bb

Where I met ya (met ya), had a heart attack

Gm

Yadda yadda, at the end, yeah we burned

Gm

Made a couple U-turns, you were it til you weren’t

Chorus

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Bb Bb

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

Cm Cm

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Gm F

Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

Eb Eb

High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga

Bb Bb

I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter

Cm Cm

You love/hate your mother, so do I

Gm F

Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta

Verse 3 Bb Got a group assignment, I’ll be at Vall’s place Bb You don’t text at all and only call when you’re off your face Gm I’m petty and say, “Call me when you’re not unstable” Gm I lie and tell you I’ll be getting drunk at Rachel’s Pre-Chorus Bb I wasn’t, She doesn’t even drink Bb But I couldn’t have you sit there and think Gm That you’re better, cause you’re older Eb Are you better, now that we’re older? Chorus Eb Eb High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta Bb Bb Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas Cm Cm We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers Gm F Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder Eb Eb High school in Jakarta, a comedy drama Bb Bb I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter Cm Cm You love/hate your mother, so do I Gm F Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta [Bridge] Bb Natasha’s moving to New York (New York) Bb Probably sometime in August Gm And I’m spending the summer in Singapore Eb I’m so sad I can’t tell you shit anymore Bb I made friends with Abby this year Bb We’re moving in in March or so Gm And although you bring me to tears, Gm I’m glad that we gave it a go Outro Eb Eb High school in Jakarta, American summer Bb Bb Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana Cm Cm I was your piñata, she was a star-charter Gm F Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder Eb Eb High school in Jakarta, I won’t but I wanna Bb Bb Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up? Cm Cm Say thanks to your mama, now we’re through Gm F N.C. Could’ve ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta*