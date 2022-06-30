JAKARTA - Girlband asal Korea Selatan, Aespa merilis lagu bahasa Inggris perdana mereka berjudul "Life's Too Short".
Mengutip dari AllKpop, single ini akan dirilis secara langsung dari studio 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' di Hollywood. Penasaran dengan lirik lagunya.
Simak lirik lagu Life's Too Short - Aespa
All of this discussion
Talking about nothing
You would ever say to my face
You think your words are gospel
But they're only trouble
I ain't got the time to waste
You need to get a life 'cause life's too short
You must be bored out your mind
You should really take the nonsense somewhere else
'Cause you got to realize
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not, ah-ah
I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)
No, I don't care what you say about it (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
And I'ma do it any way that I wa-a-ant
I'm having all this fun so why would I еver stop?
Some peoplе are so mean
All behind a phone screen
When we tryna live our lives (our lives)
Why you gotta be so vicious?
Be about your business
Instead of getting up in mine
You need to get a life 'cause life's too short
You must be bored out your mind
You should really take the nonsense somewhere else
'Cause you got to realize (you got to realize)
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not, ah-ah
I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)
No, I don't care what you say about it (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
And I'ma do it any way that I wa-a-ant
I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?
I'm doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Why would I ever stop?
Oh well, it won't turn your glitter into gold
So why are you wasting your time?
You should find some better seeds to sow
It might grow one day, but either way
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not, ah-ah
I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless
No, I don't care what you say about it (what you say about it)
And I'ma do it any way that I wa-a-ant
I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless (yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause life's too short (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Doing me regardless (we got to say something)
Life's too short why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
(FLO)