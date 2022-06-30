JAKARTA - Girlband asal Korea Selatan, Aespa merilis lagu bahasa Inggris perdana mereka berjudul "Life's Too Short".

Mengutip dari AllKpop, single ini akan dirilis secara langsung dari studio 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' di Hollywood. Penasaran dengan lirik lagunya.

BACA JUGA:Lirik Lagu Bodo Amat - Julia Vio dan Insan Aoi

Simak lirik lagu Life's Too Short - Aespa

All of this discussion

Talking about nothing

You would ever say to my face

You think your words are gospel

But they're only trouble

I ain't got the time to waste

You need to get a life 'cause life's too short

You must be bored out your mind

You should really take the nonsense somewhere else

'Cause you got to realize

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not, ah-ah

I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)

No, I don't care what you say about it (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

And I'ma do it any way that I wa-a-ant

I'm having all this fun so why would I еver stop?

Some peoplе are so mean

All behind a phone screen

When we tryna live our lives (our lives)

Why you gotta be so vicious?

Be about your business

Instead of getting up in mine

You need to get a life 'cause life's too short

You must be bored out your mind

You should really take the nonsense somewhere else

'Cause you got to realize (you got to realize)

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not, ah-ah

I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)

No, I don't care what you say about it (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

And I'ma do it any way that I wa-a-ant

I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?

I'm doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Why would I ever stop?

Oh well, it won't turn your glitter into gold

So why are you wasting your time?

You should find some better seeds to sow

It might grow one day, but either way

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not, ah-ah

I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless

No, I don't care what you say about it (what you say about it)

And I'ma do it any way that I wa-a-ant

I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless (yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause life's too short (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Doing me regardless (we got to say something)

Life's too short why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Doing me regardless (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

(FLO)