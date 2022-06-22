PENYANYI Pamungkas baru saja merilis single terbarunya, pada 16 Juni 2022 lalu. Lagu berjudul Begin Again tersebut bahkan masuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk Birdy.

Sama seperti lagu dan album sebelumnya, Begin Again diproduseri dan diciptakan langsung oleh pria 29 tahun ini. Bahkan baru enam hari dirilis, Begin Again sudah disaksikan oleh 49 ribu lebih orang di YouTube.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Begin Again - Pamungkas:

Intro: Am D Am G

G G7

Today I saw two different women’s eyes

G

One is shy

C

The other is on fire

Cm Cm6

One is brown

Cm Em

The other’s full of life

Em7 A7

They both are means to me

G G7

Today I saw two different women’s eyes

G

One’s so wise

C7

The other’s young and silly

Cm Em

But wisdom doesn’t stop her for being very scared of death

A7 D

And she told her, “Okay, he’ll come around someday”

G E G C7

I have so much to think

D

I’ve got so much to feel inside

G E G7 C7

I’ve got so much questions

C D

That no one seems to know

Em G C7

So tell me where I begin

Em G C7

I don’t know where to begin

C

Begin again

Music : G G G7 G

D C7

Everybody knows it’s not a fun thing

Em D7

Everybody knows it’s hard to grow up

Reff:

G

In 10 years

C G

Everything changes

C G

Everyone I know

G

Some might gone

C

And some remains

Am7

Some forgotten

D

Some still have names

G

In 10 years

C G

Everything changes

C G

Everyone that stays

C

I’ll tell them all about today

Am

That things are good

D

It turns out okay

Chorus:

G C

In the summer 21′

G

What could’ve been so fun

G

Lost its way somehow

C

Rearranging

G

In the summer 22′

C

Things are starting to

Am

To begin again

D

I begin again

G

In the summer 21′

C

What could’ve been so fun

G

Lost its way somehow

C

Rearranging

G

In the summer 22′

C

Things are starting to

A#m

To begin again

D G

I begin again

