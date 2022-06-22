PENYANYI Pamungkas baru saja merilis single terbarunya, pada 16 Juni 2022 lalu. Lagu berjudul Begin Again tersebut bahkan masuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk Birdy.
Sama seperti lagu dan album sebelumnya, Begin Again diproduseri dan diciptakan langsung oleh pria 29 tahun ini. Bahkan baru enam hari dirilis, Begin Again sudah disaksikan oleh 49 ribu lebih orang di YouTube.
Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Begin Again - Pamungkas:
Intro: Am D Am G
G G7
Today I saw two different women’s eyes
G
One is shy
C
The other is on fire
Cm Cm6
One is brown
Cm Em
The other’s full of life
Em7 A7
They both are means to me
G G7
Today I saw two different women’s eyes
G
One’s so wise
C7
The other’s young and silly
Cm Em
But wisdom doesn’t stop her for being very scared of death
A7 D
And she told her, “Okay, he’ll come around someday”
G E G C7
I have so much to think
D
I’ve got so much to feel inside
G E G7 C7
I’ve got so much questions
C D
That no one seems to know
Em G C7
So tell me where I begin
Em G C7
I don’t know where to begin
C
Begin again
Music : G G G7 G
D C7
Everybody knows it’s not a fun thing
Em D7
Everybody knows it’s hard to grow up
Reff:
G
In 10 years
C G
Everything changes
C G
Everyone I know
G
Some might gone
C
And some remains
Am7
Some forgotten
D
Some still have names
G
In 10 years
C G
Everything changes
C G
Everyone that stays
C
I’ll tell them all about today
Am
That things are good
D
It turns out okay
Chorus:
G C
In the summer 21′
G
What could’ve been so fun
G
Lost its way somehow
C
Rearranging
G
In the summer 22′
C
Things are starting to
Am
To begin again
D
I begin again
G
In the summer 21′
C
What could’ve been so fun
G
Lost its way somehow
C
Rearranging
G
In the summer 22′
C
Things are starting to
A#m
To begin again
D G
I begin again
