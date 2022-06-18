Share

Lirik Lagu Left and Right - Charlie Puth Feat Jungkook BTS

Santi Florensia Sitorus, Jurnalis · Sabtu 18 Juni 2022 15:53 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 06 18 619 2613906 lirik-lagu-left-and-right-charlie-puth-feat-jungkook-bts-VF3d6GBkLN.jpg Charlie Puth dan Jungkook BTS. (Foto: Soompi)
JAKARTA - Berikut lirik lagu Left & Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth dan Jungkook BTS, resmi dirilis pada Jumat 17 Juni 2022.

Versi terbarunya akan dirilis pada 24 Juni mendatang. Tak lama setelah dikabarkan hiatus, Jungkook langsung menggeber proyek solonya bersama Cahrlie Puth.

Jungkook BTS Berkolaborasi dengan Charlie Puth

Yuk, simak  lirik lagu Left and Right  - Charlie Puth ft Jungkook BTS

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here

I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(What ya gon' do now?)

Ever since the-the day you-you ran away

(No, I don’t know how)

How to erase your body from out my brain?

(What ya gon' do now?)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

You're goin' 'round in circles

Got you stuck up in my head, yeah

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you ovr here, I can feel you over hre

You take up every corner of my mind

What ya gon' do now?

(FLO)

Charlie Puth

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Pesawat Kertas 365 Hari - JKT48, Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Dan Chord Gitar Cinta Datang Terlambat - Maudy Ayunda

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Glimpse of Us - Joji

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ragu - Rizky Febian

Lirik Lagu My You - Jungkook BTS

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ojo Dibandingke - Denny Caknan

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Berharap Tak Berpisah - Reza Artamevia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Andai Aku Bisa - Chrisye

