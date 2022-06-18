JAKARTA - Berikut lirik lagu Left & Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth dan Jungkook BTS, resmi dirilis pada Jumat 17 Juni 2022.

Versi terbarunya akan dirilis pada 24 Juni mendatang. Tak lama setelah dikabarkan hiatus, Jungkook langsung menggeber proyek solonya bersama Cahrlie Puth.

Yuk, simak lirik lagu Left and Right - Charlie Puth ft Jungkook BTS

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here

I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(What ya gon' do now?)

Ever since the-the day you-you ran away

(No, I don’t know how)

How to erase your body from out my brain?

(What ya gon' do now?)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

You're goin' 'round in circles

Got you stuck up in my head, yeah

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you ovr here, I can feel you over hre

You take up every corner of my mind

What ya gon' do now?

