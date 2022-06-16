Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Glimpse of Us - Joji

Santi Florensia Sitorus, Jurnalis · Kamis 16 Juni 2022 09:45 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 06 16 619 2612465 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-glimpse-of-us-joji-G23KZF6WKW.jpg Joji. (Foto: Instagram@sushitrash)
A A A

JAKARTA -  Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Glimpse of Us yang dipopulerkan oleh Joji,  saat ini didengarkan jutaan orang secara streaming di YouTube sejak resmi dirilis sejak Jumat, 10 Juni 2022.

Lewat single ini Joji atau yang lebih akrab dikenal Pink Guy menjadi awal baginya  memulai karier sebagai penyanyi, setelah lebih dulu populer sebagai YouTuber dan komedian asal Jepang.

Single tersebut dibawakan Joji  dengan lantunan piano. Kendati begitu, masih dapat dibawakan dengan iringan petikan gitar tanpa mengurangi rasa galau yang disampaikan sang komedian.

[Intro]

| Am | D7 | G | Em | x2

[Verse 1]

Em

She'd take the world off my shoulders

Am

If it was ever hard to move

D7

She'd turn the rain to a rainbow

G

When I was livin' in the blue (Yeah)

Em

Why then, if she’s so perfect

Am

Do I still wish that it was you?

D7

Perfect don't mean that it's workin'

G

So what can I do? (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Am D7

When you're out of sight in my mind

[Chorus]

Am D7

'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

G Em

And that's where I find a glimpse of us

Am D7

And I try to fall for her touch

G D7 Em

But I'm thinkin' of the way it was

Am D7

Said, "I'm fine" and said, "I moved on"

G D7 Em

I'm only here passin' time in her arms

Am D7 Em

Hopin' I'll find a glimpse of us

[Verse 2]

Em

Tell me he savors your glory

Am

Does he laugh the way I did?

D7

Is this a part of your story?

G

One that I had never lived

Em

Maybe one day you'll feel lonely

Am

And in his eyes, you'll get a glimpse

D7 G D7 G

Maybe you'll start slippin' slowly and find me again

[Pre-Chorus]

Am D7

When you're out of sight in my mind

[Chorus]

Am D7

'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

G Em

And that's where I find a glimpse of us

Am D7

And I try to fall for her touch

G D7 Em

But I'm thinkin' of the way it was

Am D7

Said, "I'm fine" and said, "I moved on"

G D7 Em

I'm only here passin' time in her arms

Am D7 Em

Hopin' I'll find a glimpse of us

[Bridge]

Am D7 G Em

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Am D7

Ooh

G Bb E7

Ooh-ooh-ooh

[Chorus]

Am D7

'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

G Em

And that's where I find a glimpse of us

Am D7

And I try to fall for her touch

G D7 Em

But I'm thinkin' of the way it was

Am D7

Said, "I'm fine" and said, "I moved on"

G D7 Em

I'm only here passin' time in her arms

Am D7 Em

Hopin' I'll find a glimpse of us

[Outro]

| Am | D7 | G D7 | Em |

| Am | D7

1
3

Berita Terkait

Lirik Lagu

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ragu - Rizky Febian

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ragu - Rizky Febian

Lirik Lagu My You - Jungkook BTS

Lirik Lagu My You - Jungkook BTS

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ojo Dibandingke - Denny Caknan

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ojo Dibandingke - Denny Caknan

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Berharap Tak Berpisah - Reza Artamevia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Berharap Tak Berpisah - Reza Artamevia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Andai Aku Bisa - Chrisye

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Andai Aku Bisa - Chrisye

Lirik Lagu Dan Chord Gitar Harga Diriku - Wali

Lirik Lagu Dan Chord Gitar Harga Diriku - Wali

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Selamat Tinggal Mantan - Kangen Band

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Selamat Tinggal Mantan - Kangen Band

Lirik Lagu Kita Dijauhkan oleh Jarak, Dibahagiakan oleh Kabar - Mario G Klau

Lirik Lagu Kita Dijauhkan oleh Jarak, Dibahagiakan oleh Kabar - Mario G Klau

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini