JAKARTA - Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Glimpse of Us yang dipopulerkan oleh Joji, saat ini didengarkan jutaan orang secara streaming di YouTube sejak resmi dirilis sejak Jumat, 10 Juni 2022.

Lewat single ini Joji atau yang lebih akrab dikenal Pink Guy menjadi awal baginya memulai karier sebagai penyanyi, setelah lebih dulu populer sebagai YouTuber dan komedian asal Jepang.

Single tersebut dibawakan Joji dengan lantunan piano. Kendati begitu, masih dapat dibawakan dengan iringan petikan gitar tanpa mengurangi rasa galau yang disampaikan sang komedian.

[Intro]

| Am | D7 | G | Em | x2

[Verse 1]

Em

She'd take the world off my shoulders

Am

If it was ever hard to move

D7

She'd turn the rain to a rainbow

G

When I was livin' in the blue (Yeah)

Em

Why then, if she’s so perfect

Am

Do I still wish that it was you?

D7

Perfect don't mean that it's workin'

G

So what can I do? (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Am D7 When you're out of sight in my mind [Chorus] Am D7 'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes G Em And that's where I find a glimpse of us Am D7 And I try to fall for her touch G D7 Em But I'm thinkin' of the way it was Am D7 Said, "I'm fine" and said, "I moved on" G D7 Em I'm only here passin' time in her arms Am D7 Em Hopin' I'll find a glimpse of us [Verse 2] Em Tell me he savors your glory Am Does he laugh the way I did? D7 Is this a part of your story? G One that I had never lived Em Maybe one day you'll feel lonely Am And in his eyes, you'll get a glimpse D7 G D7 G Maybe you'll start slippin' slowly and find me again [Pre-Chorus] Am D7 When you're out of sight in my mind [Chorus] Am D7 'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes G Em And that's where I find a glimpse of us Am D7 And I try to fall for her touch G D7 Em But I'm thinkin' of the way it was Am D7 Said, "I'm fine" and said, "I moved on" G D7 Em I'm only here passin' time in her arms Am D7 Em Hopin' I'll find a glimpse of us [Bridge] Am D7 G Em Ooh-ooh-ooh Am D7 Ooh G Bb E7 Ooh-ooh-ooh [Chorus] Am D7 'Cause sometimes I look in her eyes G Em And that's where I find a glimpse of us Am D7 And I try to fall for her touch G D7 Em But I'm thinkin' of the way it was Am D7 Said, "I'm fine" and said, "I moved on" G D7 Em I'm only here passin' time in her arms Am D7 Em Hopin' I'll find a glimpse of us [Outro] | Am | D7 | G D7 | Em | | Am | D7