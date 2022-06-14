PERSONIL BTS, Jungkook, baru saja merilis single solonya pada Senin, 13 Juni 2022 kemarin. Bertajuk My You, lagu tersebut dirilis bertepatan dengan ulang tahun BTS yang ke-9.
Meski baru dirilis kemarin, lagu yang liriknya ditulis sendiri oleh Jungkook tersebut mampu meraih sedikitnya 10 juta penonton di YouTube. Bahkan lagu yang sengaja dibuat oleh Jungkook untuk para ARMY (penggemar BTS) tersebut kini sudah berada di trending YouTube ke-8.
Berikut lirik lagu My You - Jungkook BTS:
Summer has already spread in the air
Breeze is already blowing
The last cold snap is going out
The days were getting longer and longer
But my days were still going on, and on, and on
I got wet in the sun shower and looked up at the night sky
It was quite a lonely night
In the blink of an eye
The dark faded out
Blooming under the sunlight
Memories with me and you
All these lights are colored in by you
All these times are precious due to you
Four seasons have passed with you
Four scents were left 'cause of you
All the reasons why I can laugh out
All the reasons why I sing this song
Thankful to be by your side now
I'll try to shine brighter than now
salajilkka
hogsi kkum-ilkka
dwicheog-ida
tto jam-i deunda
yeong-wonhal su iss-eulkka
samuchin i mam
dallaeeo boda
bam-e jamgyeo gamginda
samus sseulsseulhaessdeon bam
eoneusae meogguleum-eun heut-eojyeoga
bichjulgi mit saegyeojin
neowa namgin ongideul
modeun bich-eun nege muldeulgo
naui sigan-eun wanbyeoghaejyeo
ne beon-ui gyejeol ttodasi
deo jit-eojige ttodasi
naega misoleul jisneun iyudo
i nolael buleul su issneun geosdo
ne gyeot-igie gamsahae
deo bichnabolge hwanhage
On a starry night
Hope my you sleep tight
Shining purple light
Thankful to be by your side now
On a starry night
Hope my you sleep tight
Shining purple light
ne gyeot-igie gamsahae
