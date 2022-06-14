PERSONIL BTS, Jungkook, baru saja merilis single solonya pada Senin, 13 Juni 2022 kemarin. Bertajuk My You, lagu tersebut dirilis bertepatan dengan ulang tahun BTS yang ke-9.

Meski baru dirilis kemarin, lagu yang liriknya ditulis sendiri oleh Jungkook tersebut mampu meraih sedikitnya 10 juta penonton di YouTube. Bahkan lagu yang sengaja dibuat oleh Jungkook untuk para ARMY (penggemar BTS) tersebut kini sudah berada di trending YouTube ke-8.

Berikut lirik lagu My You - Jungkook BTS:

Summer has already spread in the air

Breeze is already blowing

The last cold snap is going out

The days were getting longer and longer

But my days were still going on, and on, and on

I got wet in the sun shower and looked up at the night sky

It was quite a lonely night

In the blink of an eye

The dark faded out

Blooming under the sunlight

Memories with me and you

All these lights are colored in by you

All these times are precious due to you

Four seasons have passed with you

Four scents were left 'cause of you

All the reasons why I can laugh out

All the reasons why I sing this song

Thankful to be by your side now

I'll try to shine brighter than now

salajilkka

hogsi kkum-ilkka

dwicheog-ida

tto jam-i deunda

yeong-wonhal su iss-eulkka

samuchin i mam

dallaeeo boda

bam-e jamgyeo gamginda

samus sseulsseulhaessdeon bam

eoneusae meogguleum-eun heut-eojyeoga

bichjulgi mit saegyeojin

neowa namgin ongideul

modeun bich-eun nege muldeulgo

naui sigan-eun wanbyeoghaejyeo

ne beon-ui gyejeol ttodasi

deo jit-eojige ttodasi

naega misoleul jisneun iyudo

i nolael buleul su issneun geosdo

ne gyeot-igie gamsahae

deo bichnabolge hwanhage

On a starry night

Hope my you sleep tight

Shining purple light

Thankful to be by your side now

On a starry night

Hope my you sleep tight

Shining purple light

ne gyeot-igie gamsahae

