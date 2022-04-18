Share

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Troye Sivan - Angel Baby

Dewi Kania, Jurnalis · Senin 18 April 2022 18:04 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 04 18 619 2580947 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-troye-sivan-angel-baby-o2pT2h76Je.jpg Troye SIvan. (Foto: Instagram)
BERIKUT lirik lagu dan chord gitar Troye Sivan - Angel Baby. Lagu Angel Baby sedang viral di TikTok.

Troye Sivan merupakan penyanyi sekaligus aktor asal Australia. Suaranya cukup merdu, begitu juga lagunya yang nyaman didengar.

Lebih lanjut, ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Troye Sivan - Angel Baby yang bisa Anda simak selengkapnya.

[Verse 1]

G

I need a lover to keep me sane

Bm

Pull me from hell bring me back again

Am

Play me the classics, something romantic

D

Give him my all when I don't even have it

G

I always dreamed of a solemn face

Bm

Someone who feels like a holiday

Am

But now I'm in pieces, barely believing

D

Starting to think that I've lost all feeling

[Pre-Chorus]

C D G

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

Am D

I'll tell you how I almost died, while you're bringing me back to life

[Chorus]

G Bm

I just wanna live in this moment forever

Am D

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't gеt any better

G Bm

Started giving up on thе word 'forever'

Am D

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

[Post-Chorus]

G

You're my angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

[Verse 2]

G

I'll fall in love with the little things

Bm

Counting the tattoos on your skin

Am

Tell me a secret, and baby I'll keep it

D

And maybe we can play house for the weekend

[Pre-Chorus]

C D G

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

Am D

I'll tell you how I almost died, while you're bringing me back to life

[Chorus]

G Bm

I just wanna live in this moment forever

Am D

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't gеt any better

G Bm

Started giving up on thе word 'forever'

Am D

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

[Post-Chorus]

G

You're my angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

[Bridge]

Em Dm

All the sick and twisted nights that I've been waiting for ya

C N.C

They were worth it all along, yeah

[Chorus]

G Bm

I just wanna live in this moment forever

Am D

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't gеt any better

G Bm

Started giving up on thе word 'forever'

Am D

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

[Post-Chorus]

G

You're my angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

G

Angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

Lirik Lagu

