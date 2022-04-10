JAKARTA - Troye Sivan sempat viral karena makna di balik lagu yang dinyanyikan, Angel Baby. Tak sedikit warganet yang mengaitkan lagu tersebut dengan kelompok LGBT (lesbian, gay, biseksual, dan transgender).

Mengutip Song Meaning Facts, Troye Sivan mengaku, tujuannya membuat lagu tersebut adalah untuk menciptakan gay power ballad. Single yang dirilis pada 2021 itu disebutnya sebagai lagu cinta untuk sesama jenis.

Berikut lirik dan chord salah lagu populer di aplikasi TikTok ini.

Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

[Verse 1]

G

I need a lover to keep me sane

Bm7

Pull me from hell bring me back again

Am

Play me the classics, something romantic

D

Give him my all when I don't even have it

G

I always dreamed of a solemn face

Bm7

Someone who feels like a holiday

Am

But now I'm in pieces, barely believing

D

Starting to think that I've lost all feeling

[Pre-Chorus]

C D G

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

Am D

I'll tell you how I almost died, while you're bringing me back to life

[Chorus]

G Bm7

I just wanna live in this moment forever

Am D

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't gеt any better

G Bm7

Started giving up on thе word 'forever'

Am D

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

[Post-Chorus]

G

You're my angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

[Verse 2]

G

I'll fall in love with the little things

Bm7

Counting the tattoos on your skin

Am

Tell me a secret, and baby I'll keep it

D

And maybe we can play house for the weekend

[Pre-Chorus]

C D G

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

Am D

I'll tell you how I almost died, while you're bringing me back to life

[Chorus]

G Bm7

I just wanna live in this moment forever

Am D

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't gеt any better

G Bm7

Started giving up on thе word 'forever'

Am D

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

[Post-Chorus]

G

You're my angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

[Bridge]

Em Dm7

All the sick and twisted nights that I've been waiting for ya

CM7 N.C

They were worth it all along, yeah

[Chorus]

G Bm7

I just wanna live in this moment forever

Am D

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't gеt any better

G Bm7

Started giving up on thе word 'forever'

Am D

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

[Post-Chorus]

G

You're my angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby

G

Angel, angel baby

Em

Angel, you're my angel

Am D

Baby, baby you're my angel, angel baby*

