BRIAN Mcknight populer dengan lagu Merry Your Daughter. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.

Marry Your Daughter dirilis pada 2020 lalu. Lirik lagunya begitu romantis dan terngiang-ngiang.

Lebih lanjut yuk simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Marry Your Daughter selengkapnya berikut ini

Intro: C G Am F G

C G

Sir I'm a bit nervous about being here today,

Am F

Still not quite sure what I'm going to say.

C G Am F

So bare with me please if I take up too much of your time.

C G

See in this box is a ring for your oldest,

Am F

She's my everything and all that I know is,

C G Am

It would be such a relief if I knew we were on the same side.

F G

'Cuz very soon I'm hoping that I,

Chorus:

C

Can marry your daughter,

G

And make her my wife.

Am F C

I want her to be the only girl that I love for the rest of my life,

G Am F...

And give her the best of me till the day that I die.

F C G

I'm gonna marry your princess and make her my queen.

Am F

She'll be the most beautiful bride that I've ever seen.

C

I can't wait to smile,

G

When she walks down the aisle,

Am

On the arm of her father,

F C

On the day that I marry your daughter.

C G

She's been here every step since the day that we met.

Am F

Scared to death to think of what would happen if she ever left.

C G Am F

So don't you ever worry about me ever treating her bad.

C G

I've got most of the vows done so far.

Am F

So bring on the better or worst, and till death do us part

C

There's no doubt in my mind

G Am

It's time I'm ready to start.

F G...

I swear to you with all of my heart,

Chorus:

C

I'm gonna marry your daughter,

G

And make her my wife.

Am F C

I want her to be the only girl that I love for the rest of my life,

G Am F...

And give her the best of me till the day that I die.

F C G

I'm gonna marry your princess and make her my queen.

Am F

She'll be the most beautiful bride that I've ever seen.

C

I can't wait to smile,

G

When she walks down the aisle,

Am

On the arm of her father,

F C

On the day that I marry your daughter.

G Am F...

The first time I saw her I swear I knew that I'd say I do.

Chorus:

C

I'm gonna marry your daughter,

G

And make her my wife.

Am F C

I want her to be the only girl that I love for the rest of my life,

G Am F...

And give her the best of me till the day that I die.

F C G

I'm gonna marry your princess and make her my queen.

Am F

She'll be the most beautiful bride that I've ever seen.

C

I can't wait to smile,

G

When she walks down the aisle,

Am

On the arm of her father,

F C

On the day that I marry your daughter.

Outro: G Am F G C(strum once)

(dwk)