BRIAN Mcknight populer dengan lagu Merry Your Daughter. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitarnya.
Marry Your Daughter dirilis pada 2020 lalu. Lirik lagunya begitu romantis dan terngiang-ngiang.
Lebih lanjut yuk simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Marry Your Daughter selengkapnya berikut ini
Intro: C G Am F G
C G
Sir I'm a bit nervous about being here today,
Am F
Still not quite sure what I'm going to say.
C G Am F
So bare with me please if I take up too much of your time.
C G
See in this box is a ring for your oldest,
Am F
She's my everything and all that I know is,
C G Am
It would be such a relief if I knew we were on the same side.
F G
'Cuz very soon I'm hoping that I,
Chorus:
C
Can marry your daughter,
G
And make her my wife.
Am F C
I want her to be the only girl that I love for the rest of my life,
G Am F...
And give her the best of me till the day that I die.
F C G
I'm gonna marry your princess and make her my queen.
Am F
She'll be the most beautiful bride that I've ever seen.
C
I can't wait to smile,
G
When she walks down the aisle,
Am
On the arm of her father,
F C
On the day that I marry your daughter.
C G
She's been here every step since the day that we met.
Am F
Scared to death to think of what would happen if she ever left.
C G Am F
So don't you ever worry about me ever treating her bad.
C G
I've got most of the vows done so far.
Am F
So bring on the better or worst, and till death do us part
C
There's no doubt in my mind
G Am
It's time I'm ready to start.
F G...
I swear to you with all of my heart,
Chorus:
C
I'm gonna marry your daughter,
G
And make her my wife.
Am F C
I want her to be the only girl that I love for the rest of my life,
G Am F...
And give her the best of me till the day that I die.
F C G
I'm gonna marry your princess and make her my queen.
Am F
She'll be the most beautiful bride that I've ever seen.
C
I can't wait to smile,
G
When she walks down the aisle,
Am
On the arm of her father,
F C
On the day that I marry your daughter.
G Am F...
The first time I saw her I swear I knew that I'd say I do.
Chorus:
C
I'm gonna marry your daughter,
G
And make her my wife.
Am F C
I want her to be the only girl that I love for the rest of my life,
G Am F...
And give her the best of me till the day that I die.
F C G
I'm gonna marry your princess and make her my queen.
Am F
She'll be the most beautiful bride that I've ever seen.
C
I can't wait to smile,
G
When she walks down the aisle,
Am
On the arm of her father,
F C
On the day that I marry your daughter.
Outro: G Am F G C(strum once)
