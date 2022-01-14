ARDHITO Pramono cukup populer dengan lagu Cigarettes Of Ours. Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan Chord Gitar Cigarettes Of Ours.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2019 dan sering terpopuler di berbagai macam platform musik. Ardhito cukup memukau saat membawakan lagu ini.

Lebih lanjut berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord Gitar Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono yang bisa Anda simak!

[Intro]

G G7 G G7

[Verse 1]

G G7 G G7

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore

C Cm Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store

E7

Watch you look older

Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G G7

Why'd you given all your money?

G G7

For such a precious story

C Cm Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye

E7

To our memories

Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours [Chorus]

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh... G

[Verse 2]

G G7

If you're my only friend

G G7

Can you stay up on my pain?

C Cm Bm E7

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories

Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours... [Chorus]

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D

I said it oooh...

[Interlude]

G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7

[Chorus]

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D

I said it oooh...

[Outro]

