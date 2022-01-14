Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono

Dewi Kania, Jurnalis · Jum'at 14 Januari 2022 16:36 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 01 14 619 2532284 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-cigarettes-of-ours-ardhito-pramono-tDMVhG9Awh.jpg Ardhito Pramono. (Foto: Instagram)
ARDHITO Pramono cukup populer dengan lagu Cigarettes Of Ours. Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan Chord Gitar Cigarettes Of Ours.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2019 dan sering terpopuler di berbagai macam platform musik. Ardhito cukup memukau saat membawakan lagu ini.

Lebih lanjut berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord Gitar Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono yang bisa Anda simak!

[Intro]

G G7 G G7

[Verse 1]

G G7 G G7

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore

C Cm Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store

E7

Watch you look older

Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G G7

Why'd you given all your money?

G G7

For such a precious story

C Cm Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye

E7

To our memories

Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours [Chorus]

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh... G

[Verse 2]

G G7

If you're my only friend

G G7

Can you stay up on my pain?

C Cm Bm E7

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories

Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours... [Chorus]

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D

I said it oooh...

[Interlude]

G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7

[Chorus]

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D

I said it oooh...

[Outro]

Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Sahabat Dulu - Prinsa Mandagie, OST Layangan Putus

Lirik Lagu dan Chord 11 Januari - Gigi

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Lentera - Lesti Kejora

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Bintang di Surga - NOAH

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Waktu dan Perhatian - Rimar

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Widodari Denny Caknan ft Guyon Waton

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Ernie Djohan - Teluk Bayur

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Money - Lisa BLACKPINK

