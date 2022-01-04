LAGU Money dari Lisa Blackpink hingga kini viral di TikTok. Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Money Lisa Blackpink

Money pertama kali rilis rilis pada September 2021. Setelah itu, lagu ini hits dan viral di mana-mana sampai ada dance challenge-nya loh.

Yuk simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Money Lisa Blackpink selengkapnya.

[Intro]

Em

It’s the end of the month and the weekend

Em

Imma spend this check everything on me yeah

Em

Imma tip myself Imma spend it on myself

Em

Imma drop it like it’s pouring Imma pour it on myself

Check check check

Em

Check that money making bank account number

Em

That’s that sheet that’s never getting bounced on ya

Em

Beach I do the money dance I just made a hundred bands

Em

When the store says sign for it Imma leave my autograph

[Pre-chorus]

Em Am

Dolla bills dolla bills

C

Watch it fallin for me

B7

I love the way that feels

Em Am

Dolla bills dolla bills

C

Keep on fallin for me

B7

I love the way it feels

[Chorus]

Em

I came here to drop some money Dropping all my money

Em

Drop some money

Em

All this bread so yummy yeah

Twerking twerking

Em

when I buy the things I like

Em

Dolla dollas dropping on my ash tonight Everyone silent

Em

Listen to my money talk Spend how I like it

Em

Yeah everyone know what I mean mean

When they see green When they see green that mean go

Em

Give me what the hell I want

Give me what the hell I want

[Verse 2]

Em

Check that money making bank account number

Em

That’s that sheet that’s never getting bounced on ya

Em

Beach I do the money dance I just made a hundred bands

Em

When the store says sign for it Imma leave my autograph

[Pre-chorus]

Em Am

Dolla bills dolla bills

C

Watch it fallin for me

B7

I love the way that feels Keep on fallin for me

Em Am

Dolla bills dolla bills

C

Watch it fallin for me

B7

I love the way it feels

[Chorus]

Em

I came here to drop some money Dropping all my money

Em

Drop some money

Em

All this bread so yummy yeah

Twerking twerking

Em

when I buy the things I like

Em

Dolla dollas dropping on my ash tonight

[Post-chorus]

Em

Drop some money

Dropping all my money

Em

Drop some money

All this bread so yummy yeah

Em

Drop some money

Dropping all my money

Em

Drop some money

All this bread so yummy yeah

[Instrumental]

Em C B

[Outro]

Em

My Money moves miney I Choose

Em

Celine my shoes walkin on you

Em

My money rules

Em

My money moves money I choose

Em

Watch how my wons and yens and dollars be

Em

Droppin on you

