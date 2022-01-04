LAGU Money dari Lisa Blackpink hingga kini viral di TikTok. Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Money Lisa Blackpink
Money pertama kali rilis rilis pada September 2021. Setelah itu, lagu ini hits dan viral di mana-mana sampai ada dance challenge-nya loh.
Yuk simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Money Lisa Blackpink selengkapnya.
[Intro]
Em
It’s the end of the month and the weekend
Em
Imma spend this check everything on me yeah
Em
Imma tip myself Imma spend it on myself
Em
Imma drop it like it’s pouring Imma pour it on myself
Check check check
Em
Check that money making bank account number
Em
That’s that sheet that’s never getting bounced on ya
Em
Beach I do the money dance I just made a hundred bands
Em
When the store says sign for it Imma leave my autograph
[Pre-chorus]
Em Am
Dolla bills dolla bills
C
Watch it fallin for me
B7
I love the way that feels
Em Am
Dolla bills dolla bills
C
Keep on fallin for me
B7
I love the way it feels
[Chorus]
Em
I came here to drop some money Dropping all my money
Em
Drop some money
Em
All this bread so yummy yeah
Twerking twerking
Em
when I buy the things I like
Em
Dolla dollas dropping on my ash tonight Everyone silent
Em
Listen to my money talk Spend how I like it
Em
Yeah everyone know what I mean mean
When they see green When they see green that mean go
Em
Give me what the hell I want
Give me what the hell I want
[Verse 2]
Em
Check that money making bank account number
Em
That’s that sheet that’s never getting bounced on ya
Em
Beach I do the money dance I just made a hundred bands
Em
When the store says sign for it Imma leave my autograph
[Pre-chorus]
Em Am
Dolla bills dolla bills
C
Watch it fallin for me
B7
I love the way that feels Keep on fallin for me
Em Am
Dolla bills dolla bills
C
Watch it fallin for me
B7
I love the way it feels
[Chorus]
Em
I came here to drop some money Dropping all my money
Em
Drop some money
Em
All this bread so yummy yeah
Twerking twerking
Em
when I buy the things I like
Em
Dolla dollas dropping on my ash tonight
[Post-chorus]
Em
Drop some money
Dropping all my money
Em
Drop some money
All this bread so yummy yeah
Em
Drop some money
Dropping all my money
Em
Drop some money
All this bread so yummy yeah
[Instrumental]
Em C B
[Outro]
Em
My Money moves miney I Choose
Em
Celine my shoes walkin on you
Em
My money rules
Em
My money moves money I choose
Em
Watch how my wons and yens and dollars be
Em
Droppin on you
