JUSTIN Bieber punya banyak lagu populer salah satunya Ghost. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Ghost dari Justin Bieber yang mudah dipraktikkan.

Lagu Ghost dirilis pada 8 Oktober 2021. Lagunya pun digandrungi para milenial sejak dikenalkan.

Daripada penasaran, yuk simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Ghost dari Justin Bieber berikut ini.

Intro

[Bm] [G] [D] [A]

Verse 1

[Bm]Youngblood things, [G]there's always [D]tomorrow [A]

I [Bm]miss your touch [G]some nights when I'm [D]hollow [A]

I [Bm]know your cross the bridge [G]that I can't [D]follow [A]

Pre-Chorus

Since the [Bm]love that you [F#m]left is [G]all that I get

I [G]want [Bm]you to [A]know that

Chorus

If I [Bm]can't be [G]close to [D]you

I'll settle [A]for the ghost of you

[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]l[A]ife

And if you [Bm]can't be [G]next to [D]me

Your [A]memory is ecstasy

[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life

I miss [A]you more than life

Verse 2

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow [D] [A]

I [Bm]need more time, [G]but time can't be [D]borrowed [A]

I'd [Bm]leave it all behind [G]if I could [D]follow [A]

Pre-Chorus

Since the [Bm]love that you [F#m]left is [G]all that I get

I [G]want [Bm]you to [A]know that

Chorus

If I [Bm]can't be [G]close to [D]you

I'll settle [A]for the ghost of you

[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life, [A]yeah

And if you [Bm]can't be [G]next to [D]me

Your [A]memory is ecstasy

[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life

I miss [A]you more than life

[Bm] [G] [D] [A]

If I [Bm]can't be [G]close to [D]you

I'll settle [A]for the ghost of you

[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life [A]

And if you [Bm]can't be [G]next to [D]me

Your [A]memory is ecstasy

[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life

I miss [A]you more than life

(dwk)