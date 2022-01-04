JUSTIN Bieber punya banyak lagu populer salah satunya Ghost. Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Ghost dari Justin Bieber yang mudah dipraktikkan.
Lagu Ghost dirilis pada 8 Oktober 2021. Lagunya pun digandrungi para milenial sejak dikenalkan.
Daripada penasaran, yuk simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Ghost dari Justin Bieber berikut ini.
Baca Juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Rindu Dalam Hati - Arsy Widianto ft. Brisia Jodie
Intro
[Bm] [G] [D] [A]
Verse 1
[Bm]Youngblood things, [G]there's always [D]tomorrow [A]
I [Bm]miss your touch [G]some nights when I'm [D]hollow [A]
I [Bm]know your cross the bridge [G]that I can't [D]follow [A]
Pre-Chorus
Since the [Bm]love that you [F#m]left is [G]all that I get
I [G]want [Bm]you to [A]know that
Chorus
If I [Bm]can't be [G]close to [D]you
I'll settle [A]for the ghost of you
[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]l[A]ife
And if you [Bm]can't be [G]next to [D]me
Your [A]memory is ecstasy
[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life
I miss [A]you more than life
Verse 2
Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow [D] [A]
I [Bm]need more time, [G]but time can't be [D]borrowed [A]
I'd [Bm]leave it all behind [G]if I could [D]follow [A]
Pre-Chorus
Since the [Bm]love that you [F#m]left is [G]all that I get
I [G]want [Bm]you to [A]know that
Chorus
If I [Bm]can't be [G]close to [D]you
I'll settle [A]for the ghost of you
[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life, [A]yeah
And if you [Bm]can't be [G]next to [D]me
Your [A]memory is ecstasy
[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life
I miss [A]you more than life
[Bm] [G] [D] [A]
If I [Bm]can't be [G]close to [D]you
I'll settle [A]for the ghost of you
[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life [A]
And if you [Bm]can't be [G]next to [D]me
Your [A]memory is ecstasy
[Bm] I miss [G]you more than [D]life
I miss [A]you more than life
(dwk)