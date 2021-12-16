LAGU “All Too Well” akhirnya dirilis Taylor Swift dalam versi 10 menitnya.

Lagu ini dimuat dalam Album Taylor yang bertajuk “Red”. Album tersebut dirilis pada 2012 dan memuat 22 buah lagu.

"All Too Well" ditulis Swift bersama Liz Rose serta diproduseri Swift dan Nathan Chapman.

Baca Juga: John Mayer Tanggapi Ancaman Kematian dari Penggemar Taylor Swift

Penggemar Taylor, atau Swifties sempat menduga-duga bahwa lagu tersebut merupakan kisah percintaan sang idola.

Lagu ini memiliki makna yang sangat dalam dan bertemakan cinta. Lirik lagu ini kabarnya terinspirasi oleh kisah cinta yang pernah Taylor jalani dengan mantan kekasih.

Berikut adalah lirik dan chord lagu All Too Well - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

C G Am F

C G Am F

[Verse]

C G

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

Am F

But something 'bout it felt like home somehow, and I,

C G

Left my scarf there at your sister's house

Am F (once)

And you still got it, in your drawer, even now

[Instrumental]

C G Am F

[Verse]

C G

Oh your sweet dispositon and my wide eyed gaze

Am F

We're singing in the car getting lost upstate

C G

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

Am F

And I can picture it after all these days

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And I know it's long gone and, that magic's not here no more

Am G F G Am F

And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause there we are again on that little town street

Am F

You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me

C G Am F

Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Verse]

C G

Photo album on the counter your cheeks were turning red

Am F

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed

C G

And your mother's telling stories 'bout you on a t-ball team

Am F

You tell me 'bout your past thinkin' your future was me

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And I know it's long gone and it was nothing else I could do

Am G F G Am F

And I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause here we are again in the middle of the night

Am F

We're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light

C G Am F

Down the stairs, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Instrumental]

C G Am F G

[Verse]

C G

Maybe we got lost in translation maybe I asked for too much

Am F

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up

C G Am F

Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well

C G

Hey, you call me up again just to break me like a promise

Am F

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

C G

I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here

Am F C G Am F

Cause I remember it all all all too well

C G

Time won't fly it's like I'm paralyzed by it

Am F

I'd like to be my old self again but I'm still tryin' to find it

C G

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Am F

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

C G

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

Am F

'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

C G Am F

You can't get rid of it 'cause you remember it all too well, yeah