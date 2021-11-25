Lagu Always dipopulerkan oleh Band Bon Jovi dan dirilis pada 20 September 1994. Lagu ini menjadi bagian dari album Cross Road, dan menjadi hits terbesar di tahun tersebut.

Lagu Always sempat bertengger selama enam bulan di posisi 10 teratas dalam Billboard Hot 100. Single ini meraih penghargaan platinum dan dinobatkan sebagai single Bon Jovi dengan pejualan tertinggi.

Sekadar diketahui, Bon Jovi merupakan kelompok musik rock dari Sayreville, New Jersey, Amerika Serikat. Band ini berdiri sejak 1983 dan dimotori oleh Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, dan Phil X.

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Always - Bon Jovi:

[Intro]

E A

C#m B A

[Verse 1]

C#m

this romeo is bleeding

B

but you can't see his blood

A

it's nothing but some feelings

C#m B

that this old dog kicked up

C#m

it's been raining since you left me

B

now I'm drowning in the flood

A

you see I've always been a fighter

B A B C#m

but without you I give up

C#m

now I can't sing a love song

B

like the way it's meant to be

A

well, I guess I'm not that good anymore

B A B

but baby, that's just me

[Chorus]

E B

yeah, I will love you

A C#m B

baby Always

E B A

and I'll be there forever and a day

C#m B

Always

E

I'll be there till the stars don't shine

B

till the heavens burst and

the words don't rhyme

A

and I know when I die, you'll be on my mind

B

and I'll love you

A B C#m

Always

[Verse 2]

C#m

now you're pictures that you left behind

B

are just memories of a different life

A

some that made us laugh, some that made us cry

C#m B

one that made you have to say goodbye

C#m

what I'd give to run my fingers through your hair

B

to touch your lips, to hold you near

A

when you say your prayers try to understand

B A B C#m

I've made mistakes, I'm just a man

C#m

when he holds you close, when he pulls you near

B

when he says the words you've been needing to hear

A

I'll wish I was him `cause those words are mine

B AB

to say to you till the end of time

[Chorus]

E B A

yeah, I will love you baby

C#m B

Always

E B A

and I'll be there forever and a day

C#m B

Always

D G

if you told me to cry for you

A B

I could

G A

if you told me to die for you

B

I would

A G

take a look at my face

A

there's no price I won't pay

to say these words to you

[solo]

E B A C#m B

E B A B A B A

A

well, there ain't no luck

in these loaded dice

B

but baby if you give me just one more try

A

we can pack up our old dreams

and our old lives

B

we'll find a place where the sun still shines

[Chorus]

E B

yeah, I will love you

A C#m B

baby Always

E B A

and I'll be there forever and a day

C#m B

Always

E

I'll be there till the stars don't shine

B

till the heavens burst and

the words don't rhyme

A

and I know when I die, you'll be on my mind

B

and I'll love you

A B C#

Always

(kem)